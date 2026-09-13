Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Players Who Started, Played — and Didn’t — Against Oregon

The Oklahoma State Cowboys made a few changes to their starting lineup between their loss to Tulsa and their stunning victory over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.

Some of those moves were expected. The Cowboys knew they would be without left tackle Jacob Sexton for the rest of the season due to an injury. Shortly before game time Cowboys Radio Network reported that Shaun Torgeson would replace him at left tackle. But there were a few other adjustments to the starting lineup based on matchups and how they played a week ago.

So who started, who played and who didn’t? We have the list, based on the game’s participation chart.

Cowboys Starting Lineup

Offense

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Justin Bowick

WR Miles Coleman

WR Chris Barnes

QB Drew Mestemaker

RB Caleb Hawkins

TE Carson Kolb

LT Shaun Torgeson

LG Johnny Dickson III

C Tommy Mercer

RG Joseph Hanson

RT Ashton Lepo

Defense

Oklahoma State cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DE Keviyon Huddleston

DT Jerry Lawson

DT Iman Oates

DE James Williams

LB Ethan Wesloski

LB Tate Romney

CB LaDainian Fields

CB Kollin Lewis

S Quinton Hammonds

S Mose Phillips III

NB Christian Bodnar

Change in Starters from Week 1 vs. Tulsa: Torgeson for Jacob Sexton at left tackle (injury); Huddleston for Jaleel Johnson; Oates for Braylon Rigsby at defensive tackle (injury); Lewis for Mo Horn at cornerback; Phillips for Evan Jackson at safety. The Cowboys did not start with a tight end on the field.

Cowboys Who Played

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back William Mason, tight end Carson Kolb and wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Malik Charles, S Evan Jackson, LB Isaiah Chisom, WR Terrence Lewis, CB Mo Horn, DT Saadiq Clements, RB Tre Page III, WR Wyatt Young, CB Trudell Berry, CB Kobi Foreman, LB Dallas Winner-Johnson, PK Sam Keltner, DE D.J. Jackson Jr., LB Taurean Davis, RB William Mason, S Markeith Williams, RB Ayo Adeyi, S Vincent Holmes, S Cooper Lai, LB Trip White, DE Billy Walton III, LB Jack Puckett, CB Bobby Deal Jr., P Lachie Pozzobon, LS Caden Yates, DT Enai White, TE Morgan McPhaul, PK Joseph Kim, LB Gunnar Wilson, OL Isaiah Bowman, OL Jakobe Sanders, OL Desmond Magiya, TE Donovan Green, P Nate Ost, DE DeSean Brown, DT Landon Dean, DE Jaleel Johnson, DT Luke Webb.

Cowboys Who Did Not Play

QB Luke Tepas, QB Grant Jordan, QB Broderick Vehrs, RB Dennis Moody III, RB KD Jones, RB Javen Hall, WR Israel Polk, WR Jabarie Thornton, WR Kam Powell, WR Dayvon Standard, WR Malachi Jackson, WR Ty Watts, WR Matrail Lopez, WR Blake Hogshooter, WR Quincy Shelton, WR Rodney Harris II, TE Bodie Boydstun, TE Luke Logan, TE Oscar Hammond, OL Kole Seaton, OL Simona Fuailetolo, OL Jamison Mejia, OL Caleb Hackleman, OL Braydon Nelson, OL Miguel Chavez, OL O’Ryan Mosley, OL Eli Holbrook, OL Kai Holec, OL Louie Canepa, OL Ja’Qwon Evans, OL Jacob Sexton, DL Braylon Rigsby, DL Fatafehi Vailea II, DL Carl'veon Young, DL Rashod Bradley, DL Xavier Mason, DL Savion Barthelemy, DL Landon Bland, DL Dominic Macon, DL Joey Quinn, LB Cooper Mailand, LB Beau Wendel, LB Christian Jones, LB Nygel Farsee, DB Cameron Epps, DB Jeremy Cook, DB Braeden Presley, DB Maliek Bracy, DB Marrel Davis, DB Jeremiah Piper, DB Byron Stubbs, DB Hunter Trusler, DB Harrison Dempsey, PK Gabe Pendyala, LS Nolan Akins.