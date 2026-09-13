Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Players Who Started, Played — and Didn’t — Against Oregon
In this story:
The Oklahoma State Cowboys made a few changes to their starting lineup between their loss to Tulsa and their stunning victory over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks.
Some of those moves were expected. The Cowboys knew they would be without left tackle Jacob Sexton for the rest of the season due to an injury. Shortly before game time Cowboys Radio Network reported that Shaun Torgeson would replace him at left tackle. But there were a few other adjustments to the starting lineup based on matchups and how they played a week ago.
So who started, who played and who didn’t? We have the list, based on the game’s participation chart.
Cowboys Starting Lineup
Offense
WR Justin Bowick
WR Miles Coleman
WR Chris Barnes
QB Drew Mestemaker
RB Caleb Hawkins
TE Carson Kolb
LT Shaun Torgeson
LG Johnny Dickson III
C Tommy Mercer
RG Joseph Hanson
RT Ashton Lepo
Defense
DE Keviyon Huddleston
DT Jerry Lawson
DT Iman Oates
DE James Williams
LB Ethan Wesloski
LB Tate Romney
CB LaDainian Fields
CB Kollin Lewis
S Quinton Hammonds
S Mose Phillips III
NB Christian Bodnar
Change in Starters from Week 1 vs. Tulsa: Torgeson for Jacob Sexton at left tackle (injury); Huddleston for Jaleel Johnson; Oates for Braylon Rigsby at defensive tackle (injury); Lewis for Mo Horn at cornerback; Phillips for Evan Jackson at safety. The Cowboys did not start with a tight end on the field.
Cowboys Who Played
DE Malik Charles, S Evan Jackson, LB Isaiah Chisom, WR Terrence Lewis, CB Mo Horn, DT Saadiq Clements, RB Tre Page III, WR Wyatt Young, CB Trudell Berry, CB Kobi Foreman, LB Dallas Winner-Johnson, PK Sam Keltner, DE D.J. Jackson Jr., LB Taurean Davis, RB William Mason, S Markeith Williams, RB Ayo Adeyi, S Vincent Holmes, S Cooper Lai, LB Trip White, DE Billy Walton III, LB Jack Puckett, CB Bobby Deal Jr., P Lachie Pozzobon, LS Caden Yates, DT Enai White, TE Morgan McPhaul, PK Joseph Kim, LB Gunnar Wilson, OL Isaiah Bowman, OL Jakobe Sanders, OL Desmond Magiya, TE Donovan Green, P Nate Ost, DE DeSean Brown, DT Landon Dean, DE Jaleel Johnson, DT Luke Webb.
Cowboys Who Did Not Play
QB Luke Tepas, QB Grant Jordan, QB Broderick Vehrs, RB Dennis Moody III, RB KD Jones, RB Javen Hall, WR Israel Polk, WR Jabarie Thornton, WR Kam Powell, WR Dayvon Standard, WR Malachi Jackson, WR Ty Watts, WR Matrail Lopez, WR Blake Hogshooter, WR Quincy Shelton, WR Rodney Harris II, TE Bodie Boydstun, TE Luke Logan, TE Oscar Hammond, OL Kole Seaton, OL Simona Fuailetolo, OL Jamison Mejia, OL Caleb Hackleman, OL Braydon Nelson, OL Miguel Chavez, OL O’Ryan Mosley, OL Eli Holbrook, OL Kai Holec, OL Louie Canepa, OL Ja’Qwon Evans, OL Jacob Sexton, DL Braylon Rigsby, DL Fatafehi Vailea II, DL Carl'veon Young, DL Rashod Bradley, DL Xavier Mason, DL Savion Barthelemy, DL Landon Bland, DL Dominic Macon, DL Joey Quinn, LB Cooper Mailand, LB Beau Wendel, LB Christian Jones, LB Nygel Farsee, DB Cameron Epps, DB Jeremy Cook, DB Braeden Presley, DB Maliek Bracy, DB Marrel Davis, DB Jeremiah Piper, DB Byron Stubbs, DB Hunter Trusler, DB Harrison Dempsey, PK Gabe Pendyala, LS Nolan Akins.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard