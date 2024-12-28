Oklahoma State DB De'kelvion Beamon Withdraws from Transfer Portal
One of Oklahoma State’s expected transfer portal departures will be staying in Stillwater.
On Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that OSU defensive back De’kelvion Beamon is withdrawing from the transfer portal. Beamon has seen little playing time throughout his career as he enters his final season but might have an opportunity to make an impact in 2025.
Through four seasons in Stillwater, Beamon has played in only 14 games and made two total tackles. With much of his playing time coming on special teams, Beamon has not had much of an opportunity to shine.
While Beamon’s role in Bryan Nardo’s defense was limited over the past two seasons, his return to Stillwater could signal a new plan for him with Todd Grantham running the show.
After spending the 2024 season as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, Grantham returned to the college level, where he has decades of experience.
Grantham has hit the portal hard since arriving at OSU and has brought multiple defensive backs who were highly touted recruits coming out of high school. While Beamon was a three-star prospect coming into Stillwater in 2021, he has been behind a variety of talented defenders throughout his career.
While OSU’s secondary is relatively young and has some transfers piling in, Beamon’s return to OSU could mean he sees the field much more in his final season. Only time will tell if the Cowboys’ defense can improve and if Beamon will be a part of that, but it appears the veteran will be around to see what happens.
