Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Cowboys Defensive Review: There is Strength in Numbers

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- I think it is safe to say that Oklahoma State has never returned as many experienced defensive players in bulk than they will bring back for the 2020 football season. The numbers are pretty amazing as the Cowboys will return 10-of-11 starters from the depth chart for the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl. Beyond that they will have 23-of-the-28 players that were listed on the two deep for that game. They return players that took up 130-of-the-143 starts on defense for the 2019 season. Now, that might not be good news if the defense was awful in 2019. The truth is that it was improved and with experience and improvement it will be even better. 

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles seemed to gain a better understanding of what he was up against in the Big 12. He increased his useage of three-man front and some of the rush three and drop eight concepts that have spread around the league. However, Knowles continued to devise weekly game specific concepts designed to make each offense uncomfortable and give the Oklahoma State defense a degree of unpredictablility. That is something Knowles has always done, but he cut back on that some, added more of the rush three and drop eight. All together it allowed his defenders to play with more confidence and react more and think less. Always a key to playing good defense. 

In 2019, Oklahoma State moved from 9th in 2018 to 5th in scoring defense allowing just 26.8-points per game. The total defense rose from 9th to 7th, rush defense from 10th to 5th, while pass defense stayed the same at 8th, but did improve in yards allowed by 13-yards a game. 

I give Knowles and his defensive staff a lot of credit in making some position changes and also quickly identifying and trusting newcomers and younger players in helping. The defense had more rotation in it that it has in a long time, especially up front. 

Defensive line coaches Joe Bob Clements and Greg Richmond identified freshmen defensive tackle/end Jayden Jernigan as a contributor. They quickly acclimated red-shirt defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka into a major role and got transfer defensive tackle/end Israel Antwine ready to contribute as soon as he was cleared to play.

The combination of Clements and Richmond along with Knowles recognized the athletic ability of freshman Trace Ford and indoctrinated him into the hybrid defensive end/linebacker position that Jordan Brailford had success with in the 2018 season. 

The biggest and, by far, most successful position move came in fall camp when injuries to linebackers including the continued struggles of Calvin Bundage led to a depth issue at the position. Knowles moved safety Malcolm Rodriguez to linebacker and it was an instant success. Now, Rodriguez, one of the martest defenders on the team could bring his intuition and ability to read opposing offenses to one level closer to the line of scrimmage and still communicate valuable information back to his former buddies at safety. The defense became smarter and more successful. 

When is the last time Oklahoma State had two of the top five tackle leaders in the Big 12? I can't remember it happening, but it did this season with Malcolm Rodriguez leading the team in tackles with 103, 60 of those unassisted. Fellow linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga was fifth with 100 tackles and 63 of those were unassisted. That is impressive. 

While we're on individual accomplishments, Kolby Harvell- Peel was first in the Big 12 in passed defended with a total of 18, including a school record six against Iowa State. He was third in the Big 12 in interceptions with five, tied for fourth in fumbles forced and fourth on his own in fumbles recovered. All told, Harvell-Peel, who missed the bowl game after tearing his ACL had in nine turnovers. 

Defense is not an individual exercise, but it is a team effort. This table shows how much of last season's defensive production returns for 2020. The numbers are amazing!

Defensive Statistic
2019 Season Total
Number Returning for 2020 Season
Percentage Returning for 2020 Season

Total Tackles

872

794

91 percent

Unassisted Tackles

550

480

87 percent

Tackles for Loss

77.0

74.5

97 percent

QB Sacks

28

26.5

95 percent

Interceptions

12

10

83 percent

Fumbles

7

6

86 percent

Fumbles Forced

8

8

100 percent

Passes Defended

54

49

91 percent

Just from those numbers alone there is a lot to be excited about for next season on defense, veterans like Rodriguez, Ogbongbemiga, Kevin Henry, Devin Harper at linebacker; so many bodies up front with the addition, if he gets a waiver of Arkansas transfer defensive lineman Collin Clay. In the secondary Rodarius Williams is back at corner and Tanner McCalister moves over to go along with the promising Thomas Harper. The safety position is loaded with the hope that Kolby Harvel-Peel fully recovers and is ready to resume his ball hawking ways next season. 

There are never any guarantees, but it certainly looks good for the Cowboys to be much more improved on defense for the 2020 season.

 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CowboyKip
CowboyKip

What I like is that the two LB's led the team in tackles, not the DB's. This means that the DL's are eating up the blocks and the LB's are free to make plays at the line of scrimmage. A better pass rush combined with improved coverage could dramatically improve the yds/pass stat. Let's hope for continued improvement.

CowobyKip

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tylan Wallace Gets the Ball Rolling, Announces Return to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Tylan Wallace will be back at Oklahoma State at receiver next season

All Quiet on the Coaching Staff Front

Robert Allen

Possible situations that could happen on Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State football staff.

Editorial: Gundy Makes Good on Promise and Embraces New Way to Bolster Recruiting

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is embracing the NCAA Transfer Portal to make good on promises to his team to help maximize 2020 season

Cowboy Basketball Notebook: Pokes Prepare for Big 12 Play

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State has wrapped up non-conference play and is set to face Texas Tech this weekend to start Big 12 play.

Cowboys Offense Needs Recalibration for 2020

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State needs to know about Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace coming back and how to get the offense kicked in high gear.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M: Official Game Thread

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State is set to face Texas A&M in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl in Houston. Can Mike Gundy, Spencer Sanders and Chuba Hubbard get it done? Read more.

Cowboys Pick Up All-Big 12 Grad Transfer in Sills

Robert Allen

Former All-Big 12 West Virginia offensive guard Josh Sills is transferring to Oklahoma State as a grad transfer. Read more.

Rudolph's Season-Ending Injury Was Scarier Than First Believed

Zach Lancaster

Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Mason Rudolph's season-ending shoulder surgery ended up being way worse than anyone first thought. Read more.

Dan Bailey Has Salary Matched With Four Made Field Goals

Zach Lancaster

Minnesota Vikings, and former Oklahoma State kicker, Dan Bailey, received a salary-matching $1 million bonus after making 93 percent of his field goals this season. Read more.

OSU Football: Best and Worst of 2019

John Helsley

Cowboys season endured many ups and downs