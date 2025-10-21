Oklahoma State Defense Sticking Together Despite Rough Season
Oklahoma State’s defense has struggled throughout the season, but the Cowboys’ effort hasn’t waned.
Over the first seven games of the season, OSU has mustered only one win and is yet to beat an FBS opponent. Without a win in Big 12 play since 2023, OSU is desperate to get back on track in some fashion.
While none of the stats or the scoreboard have shown much promise for the Cowboys this season, the defense is still sticking together through a rough patch. With one of the top offenses in the nation set to match up against the Cowboys this week, they will need to have a complete effort to perform well against Texas Tech. Of course, that means some of OSU’s top playmakers will have to be stars again this weekend.
Linebacker Brandon Rawls has been a key piece of the Cowboy defense, leading OSU in tackles through seven games, and will need to have a big performance on Saturday to help the Pokes slow down Texas Tech. Against Cincinnati, Rawls had six tackles, tying his high in Big 12 play.
As interim defensive coordinator Clint Bowen enters his fourth game in that position, Rawls explained what has helped the group come together since his promotion.
"I love Coach Bowen, he's big on fundamental football, tackling, running to the ball, effort, the three things you can control… He demands effort every day. He's a super big football guy. The day before the game he said he barely slept,” Rawls said.
While players like Rawls have been key parts of the OSU defense throughout the year, OSU has also had some significant departures on that side of the ball. That has forced some younger players such as Landyn Cleveland to step up.
This season, Cleveland has 22 tackles and a couple of pass breakups, making him one of OSU’s most important players in the secondary. While he has made a clear impact on the field, he also understands the type of role he has to take off the field.
"I try to be a leader; I try to be more vocal now, because I know that as a team, we have a leader, but we need everybody to be a leader in some capacity,” Cleveland said. “On the back end, I'm trying to make sure we're all on the same page, we're all talking, we're all being held to the same standard. But I do try to be a leader."