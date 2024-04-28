OSU Defensive End Signed by LA Rams as Undrafted Free Agent
Oklahoma State could have another defender in the NFL next season.
After the Cowboys went without a pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, some undrafted free agent signings are beginning to take place. One of those is the Los Angeles Rams signing OSU defensive end Anthony Goodlow.
Although he only spent one season in Stillwater, Goodlow made an instant impact for the Cowboys. He played in all 14 games, finishing with 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
Goodlow’s best performance in 2023 came in OSU’s homecoming win against Cincinnati when he finished with six tackles. He also came away with a sack in OSU’s Bedlam win against Oklahoma.
Goodlow also finished last season as an honorable mention for three Big 12 honors, including an All-Big 12 team.
Before transferring to OSU, Goodlow spent the first four seasons of his career at Tulsa. With the Golden Hurricane, Goodlow became a talented prospect with NFL potential.
In 2022, he had a career-high 44 tackles and eight tackles for loss. That season, Goodlow made the second all-conference team as voted on by the coaches.
Playing on the defensive line in 2021, Goodlow finished with a career-high six sacks, which ranked third in the American Athletic Conference. He finished that school year on the conference’s All-Academic team.
Goodlow played in 53 games in five seasons and finished his college career with 155 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks.
Coming off a 10-7 season, the Rams are looking to add some new young talent this offseason, and Goodlow fits that description. As they try to compete in the NFC West again next season, Goodlow could be a valuable player, whether on the practice squad or playing on Sunday.
