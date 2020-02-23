Looking for a Position Group that Can Jump Up and Improve this Spring

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has had some solid defensive line talent in recent years. Emmanuel Ogbah was starting for the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs before an injury put him on the injured reserve list midway through the season. Vincent Taylor rebounded this season after Miami cut him. Buffalo picked up Taylor on the practice squad and elevated him to 53-man roster and he played late in the year. Jordan Brailford and Jarrell Owens are still playing professionally as Brailford missed most of the season with Washington in the NFL and Owens is playing for New York in the XFL. It's been okay, but not great. However, judging by the looks of the defensive line as off-season finishes up before spring football commences, this Oklahoma State defensive line could be more and merrier for next season.

The Cowboys return virtually everybody on the defensive line with only defensive end Mike Scott not returning.

Let's start with fifth-year senior defensive tackle Cameron Murray. Murray had played some, but not really stood out prior to last season. He was a different player and even defensive coordinator Jim Knowles told me that Murray came on to be a guy that the defensive staff learned they could count on upfront. Physically, Murray is now 6-2 and very close to 300 pounds.

Murray heads a returning cast on the defensive line that had 181 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and involved in three turnovers. Murray had 30 tackles, 6.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Defensive end Brock Martin had 29 tackles and five for loss. The very athletic Trace Ford, who is also getting bigger and stronger had 29 tackles, four for loss, three sacks, and an interception. Israel Antwine had 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 s.acks

Freshman from last season Jayden Jernigan, a rare first-year regular in the rotation on the defensive line had 13 tackles and a pair of sacks. He is looking more and more like former Texas Longhorns and now Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford. He will be tough to move. Samuela Tuihalamaka and Sione Asi are two other returning defensive tackles that can contribute, proven they can get after it and both are getting stronger.

Tyler Lacy got his feet wet last year and is a big jumbo, SEC-style defensive end that had 20 tackles, two for loss, and a sack last season. Amadou Fofana, who played his best late in the year, is a junior college transfer that is back.

Now, I have to add three freshmen that red-shirted last season. Isreal Isuman-Hundly wears number 37 and he will stick out. I saw him last week on competition day and he was very impressive. He told me at the Bedlam basketball game when I bumped into him that he has put on 20 pounds and it is muscle. He is now 6-5, 250 pounds and very athletic.

Kody Walterscheid came in much bigger than his older brother, Cole, when he came to Oklahoma State. Kody is now 6-6, and close to 275 pounds.

Add to that two spring additions in Arkansas transfer and former Putnam City High School defensive lineman Collin Clay, who is 6-3 and 1/2, and reported to be close to 300-pounds. He played as a true freshman at Arkansas and could help for sure if he gets eligible immediately.

There is also junior college signee Tyren Irby from Northwest Mississippi C.C. that came in mid-year and is 6-3, 235 pounds.

Now, appearing on Twitter on Feb. 22 is the first real message and sign from Calvin Bundage (6-2, 220-pounds) that he is committed to being back and playing again. He has not gone through off-season, but several Cowboy players told me that they have stayed attached to Bundage and that he will be back. If he is, Bundage could return and play linebacker. I also could see him as a dead set edge rusher. It is one of the things he did best and where he could possibly fit in and do the most for the Oklahoma State defense.

That is a lot to think about and when you see that group as a collection, a lot to get excited about. To compete at the highest level, you need premier play makers like running back Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, and more like the Cowboys have. You need a talented quarterback and Spencer Sanders has the talent and now needs to continue to develop and mature.

Games are won upfront and the offensive line is looking better, Josh Sills help to go with the returners like Teven Jenkins, Dylan Galloway, Bryce Bray, and Ry Schneider.

That group of defensive linemen seem to look the part more than any in recent memory. The numbers of contributors is vast compared to two seasons ago and even 2019. If the defensive line comes together and produces at a high level, then that goes a long way to helping Oklahoma State meet expectations for the 2020 season.