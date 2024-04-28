Former OSU Defensive Lineman Signs With New Orleans Saints
Nathan Latu is heading to New Orleans to begin his professional career in the NFL.
Despite not being drafted, the Oklahoma State defensive lineman signed a undrafted free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.
Latu played in all 14 games last season, collecting 31 tackles and three sacks for the Cowboys. His best game came against Central Arkansas as he had six tackels and. 1.5 sacks in OSU's victory over the Bears.
In 2022, Latu played 10 games, and he racked up 14 tackles and four sacks, which was No. 2-ranked on the team behind Colin Oliver.
Before OSU, Latu was at Snow college, a junior college in Richfield, Utah. He played in six games in 2019, where he finished with 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles that season. He was the No. 49-ranked junior college prosepct in 2021.
Latu will be fighting for a spot on the Saints, who are coming off a 9-8 record last season and missed the playoffs for the second-straight season.
