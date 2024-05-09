OSU Softball: Oklahoma State Ready For ‘Season Three’ On Thursday Against BYU
Oklahoma State has a new term for the postseason.
“We like to call it season three,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said.
After the Cowgirls went into Norman and took two games in the three-game slate against Oklahoma, OSU now sets its sights on the Big 12 Tournament.
The Cowgirls are the No. 3-seed in the tournament, and they will take on BYU on Thursday at 11 a.m. at OGE Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
“Now, we’re focused on BYU; a team that gave us fits when we were there,” Gajewski said. “We’ve been talking about them and how to beat them. That’s the only focus we have at this point.”
OSU finished the season at 44-9, including 21-6 in the Big 12. Ever since the Cowgirls lost the series to Iowa State, they have been on a tear, winning nine of their last 10 games, including three-straight series wins.
BYU comes into the contest finishing the regular season at 30-22, but only 11-16 in the conference. The Cougars do have some quality wins under their belt, including wins over Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in the regular season.
“They are really well coached, and they seem to play with good energy,” Gajewski said. It’s going to be tough.”
One of the bright spots this season on the Cowgirl offense that has gone under the radar is Micaela Wark. The sophomore has a .296 batting average this season, with 34 hits, 10 home runs and 28 RBIs.
Before Karli Godwin arrived at Oklahoma State, Wark was the primary first baseman for the Cowgirls, Gajewski said Wark had to get used to that and other changes this season, and she now is comfortable with what her role is this season.
“I think if you cut her chest open and really get to the truth, I think she was upset about not playing first,” Gajewski said. “She’s a competitor. She wants to be on the field, whether it's defense, offense or baserunning.
“I think when you get to a point where you’re doing things for the right reason, good things will happen. I think all of that perfect storm is starting to happen for her at the right time.”
