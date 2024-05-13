OSU Football Ranks Top Three in Returning Production for 2024
Oklahoma State is running it back, and it could lead to some historic results.
OSU went 10-4 last season and made the Big 12 Championship. The 2023 campaign was the second 10-win season in three years, helping re-engage the fanbase after a sour end to 2022.
After South Alabama blew out the Cowboys in Stillwater to cap nonconference play, the season seemed to be a lost one. However, the Cowboys did not waver and took advantage of an early bye week to turn the season around.
Over the final 10 games, OSU went 8-2 and had an abundance of momentum going into the offseason. That momentum would quickly fade in most years because of players graduating or the transfer portal, but OSU is in a unique situation.
According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, OSU ranks third in returning production for next season, bringing back 85% of 2023’s production. The Cowboys rank behind Stanford, which also returns 85%, and Iowa State, which leads the nation with 86% of its production coming back.
The list is filled with teams that finished last season ranked but have lost a slew of returners. No top team was hit as hard as Michigan, which finished 15-0 and won the national title, as it returns only 36% of 2023’s production to rank 130 of 134 teams.
With many teams losing substantial production, continuity could be a key to early season success in Stillwater.
OSU’s most notable returner is Ollie Gordon II, who led the nation in rushing yards and took home the Doak Walker Award last season. With 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground, Gordon’s nine 100-yard rushing games propelled OSU’s offense.
But Gordon will not be alone offensively. With starting quarterback Alan Bowman back and receivers such as Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens, OSU will have a multi-faceted scoring attack in 2024.
Although the offense receives most of the attention, the Cowboys’ defense will be filled with experience. In shutting down opponents in the second half last season, players such as Collin Oliver and Nick Martin will lead a fierce OSU defense under Bryan Nardo.
