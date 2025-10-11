Oklahoma State Exposed in Blowout Loss to Houston
Oklahoma State waved the white flag and more against Houston.
OSU lost to Houston 39-17 on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, extending its FBS losing streak to 14. While Houston moved to 5-1, bouncing back after last week’s loss to Texas Tech, OSU remained winless in Big 12 play since 2023.
Perhaps the most interesting moment of the game for OSU came in the second half, but it wasn’t on the field. During the third quarter, fans began filling up section 231, taking their shirts off and waving them around, breathing some life into a quite empty stadium.
Despite the crowd’s best efforts, that enthusiasm didn’t quite carry onto the field, as OSU went scoreless in the third quarter and allowed another 12 points to the Cougars. Although he didn’t find the end zone, Houston receiver Amare Thomas was huge throughout the day, racking up seven catches for 157 yards.
Entering the second quarter, OSU was still hoping to make some noise and potentially upset the Cougars. However, Houston steadily began to pull away throughout the second frame.
While Logan Ward’s 37-yard field goal tied the game early in the second quarter, Conner Weigman and the Cougars would pile on a couple of touchdowns through the air. Weigman finished the day completing 21 of his 30 throws for 306 yards and two touchdowns.
After a rough start to the season, OSU had an encouraging start in this contest. On the first drive of the game, OSU pulled out some tricks, using a double pass to get Shamar Rigby a chance to throw downfield to a wide-open Rodney Fields Jr. for a 73-yard touchdown.
That score gave the Cowboys a 7-0 lead, marking their first lead over an FBS opponent since last season’s October matchup against Baylor. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that lead was quite short-lived.
On the ensuing possession, Houston went downfield and eventually punched in its first score of the day on a 3-yard Weigman touchdown run. From there, OSU wouldn’t hold a lead again as the Cougars continued to pile on the points.
Despite an intriguing early start, OSU’s wide receiver at quarterback, Sam Jackson V, couldn’t put together his ideal day, completing only seven of his 16 passes for 84 yards and a pick. In the fourth quarter, recent quarterback addition Noah Walters made his OSU debut, finding wide receiver Gavin Freeman on his first drive for a 33-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-3.
OSU will be hoping for a boost next week as it hosts Cincinnati for a primetime Homecoming matchup.