Oklahoma State Extends Offer to New Mexico State Offensive Lineman
Oklahoma State showed in the transfer portal arms race that it was willing to bring on Big 12-ready football players in an attempt to flip the script following the 3-9 season. The Cowboys completely overhauled the coaching staff, and those guys went to work instantly in the December transfer portal. The Cowboys added 18 players from the portal, but they still have some scholarship offers floating around in the portal.
The Cowboys addressed many needs in the portal and added players who could step in and give the Pokes some juice next season. A major transfer portal target emerged in the past weeks and many Division I programs began sending out the offers.
One of the most sought-after positions on the football field and often the most overlooked is at offensive line. Oklahoma State offered an extremely promising offensive line prospect who just hit the portal.
New Mexico State offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete is everything one could ask for in an offensive lineman. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound monster is a lengthy left tackle with above average mobility. He played in a particularly zone-heavy run scheme at New Mexico State but possesses the tools to be a solid left tackle. His athleticism made him an impressive pass protector from the blindside.
Pete was an unranked prep player in the 2021 class and landed at New Mexico State. He took a redshirt in year one and by year two with New Mexico State, Pete became a full-time starter at left tackle.
From the moment he took over as the starter, Pete never left the starting lineup. The veteran played over 1,800 snaps for the Aggies over three seasons with all of those taking place at left tackle. During his redshirt junior season Pete committed zero penalties in 440 snaps.
With one year of eligibility left to play, Pete has drawn interest from Kentucky, Iowa State, Michigan, USC, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma State. He made an official visit to Oklahoma State and could be an impact player for a young Oklahoma State offense in 2025.
