Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Using Video Games To Bond In Socially Distanced Fall Camp

Marshall Levenson

STILLWATER --- Today, the Oklahoma State Cowboys filled up Sherman E. Smith Training Center to take part in the first official practice of 2020 fall camp. 

This fall camp will look a bit different as all players and coaches must adhere to social distancing guidelines to ensure the health of everyone in the program. 

While fall camp on the field will look slightly different, it is fall camp off the field that is being most affected. In normal years, fall camp is a time that players spend nearly 100% of their time together. 

Whether it's hanging out in the locker room, training room, getting food together, or just walking to and from practice together, bonds are made and relationships are built.

You will often hear coaches refer to fall camp as a time to find out what their team is made of. They start to understand who leaders are, they understand how certain players are coached, and it is a time for endless team and position meetings for coaches to teach and learn from their players. 

While players will still be in the locker room, training room, and walking to practice, it will have to be done separately, at a distance, and with a mask on.

Hanging out with each other outside of practice will also be at a minimum as players have been asked to refrain from gathering together for parties, hangouts, and public activities when not in the facility. 

Following today's practice, both Malcolm Rodriguez and Tylan Wallace spoke with the media via Zoom to discuss their practice and what it is like going through a socially distanced fall camp.

Both Rodriguez and Wallace spoke about how building relationships with their teammates, especially the new ones, is quite difficult this year. However, there was one method both players said a majority of the team is using to ensure they are building relationships.

Video Games.

"Most of the guys, we all play Call of Duty so we all talk on there.", said Rodriguez. "It's not like we're separated forever, like I said we play Call of Duty, so we are talking outside of football even though we are not together." 

Just minutes later, Wallace gave a quote backing up Rodriguez's point. 

"It's definitely a little tougher to get to know the guys when you can't necessarily be around them all the time.", Wallace started. "If I'm really wanting to hang out, I'll just find them online and play with them through the game system or something like that."

As a college student myself, I can personally attest that this is something I have also done with my friends to help keep ourselves occupied and in the house. Gaming chats can have a vast number of members in it just as a Zoom, FaceTime, or Skype call would. In this situation you can only hear each other but you are playing a game together and normally talking about anything that comes to mind, just as you would if you were sitting across from each other. 

Because nearly every player in the program is between the ages of 18 and 22 (sorry Tom Hutton), the two most common consoles you will see are Xbox Ones and Playstation 4's. Now a days, most games can be played online between the two consoles so no one is being left out from team bonding. 

Video game playing has always been a popular trend among college athletes but in most years it is done as just a hobby but this year it is being done as almost a necessity for players to keep themselves out of harms way from potentially catching the virus. 

Players will be very busy the next few weeks with meetings, practices, and treatments. It is a pretty sure bet though, that when they are not in the facility, their thumbs are most likely on the joysticks with a headset over their ears.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tylan Wallace is Back on the Field and 'Looks Good'

After rehabbing with kitty litter and running on trails through a pandemic, Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace is back on the field and 'looks good'

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Land Commitment From California JUCO Tight End Plus Updated 2021 Commitment List

Austin Jarrard, a 2021 tight end from American River C.C. has committed to Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

by

NJAggie

Practice is Here for the Pokes, First Game Further Off

Oklahoma State will open fall football practice on August 5 with a full squad of players.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Hoops Offer 2022 Four-Star Forward Out of Los Angeles

Cowboy basketball and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to four-star 2022 forward Tre White out of Ribet Academy in Los Angeles

Zach Lancaster

Report: Cowboys Closer to Full Non-Conference Schedule as They Add Game Against Oakland

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton are one step closer to a full non-conference schedule as they've added a game against Oakland

Zach Lancaster

Football Mom of All-Time Judy Gundy

Judy Gundy, mother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, passed away, but she was one of the best football moms ever.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Decides on Football Schedule and Format for 2020 Fall

Big 12 Conference decides on schedule and format for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Robert Allen

Greg Burks has Four New Referees and Pandemic Protocols He Hopes to Deal With

Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks discusses officiating during COVID-19 pandemic

Robert Allen

Former Oklahoma State Star James Washington Lands on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Former Oklahoma State star and Biletnikoff Award winning receiver, James Washington, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State and Alumni Association Postpone 2020 Homecoming Events Due to COVID-19

Oklahoma State and the Alumni Association have decided to cancel the events of the 2020 Homecoming celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Zach Lancaster