Oklahoma State Falls in Weekly Polls Despite Win Against West Virginia

STILLWATER -- Despite beating West Virginia 27-13 in the Big 12 opener in Stillwater, Oklahoma State fell in the updated weekly polls for the season-straight week.

The Cowboys entered the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll and No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

In both the AP and Coaches Polls, there are three teams ahead of the Cowboys that haven't played a game yet Here's where the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the country according to the AP and coaches.

Coaches Poll

Clemson 2-0 (1) Alabama 1-0 (2) Florida 1-0 (6) Georgia 1-0 (3) Notre Dame 2-0 (7) Ohio State 0-0 (4) Auburn 1-0 (8) Miami 3-0 (14) Texas 2-0 (9) Penn State 0-0 (13) North Carolina 1-0 (12) UCF 2-0 (15) Texas A & M 1-0 (11) Mississippi State 1-0 (NR) Cincinnati 2-0 (16) Oklahoma 1-1 (3) LSU 0-1 (5) Wisconsin 0-0 (17) Oklahoma State 2-0 (18) Tennessee 1-0 (21) Michigan 0-0 (19) BYU 2-0 (23) Virginia Tech 1-0 (24) Memphis 1-0 (20) Pitt 3-0 (NR)

Associated Press

Clemson 2-0 (1) Alabama 1-0 (2) Florida 1-0 (5) Georgia 1-0 (4) Notre Dame 2-0 (7) Ohio State 0-0 (NR) Auburn 1-0 (8) Miami 3-0 (12) Texas 2-0 (8) Penn State 0-0 (NR) UCF 2-0 (13) North Carolina 1-0 (11) Texas A & M 1-0 (10) Oregon 0-0 (NR) Cincinnati 2-0 (14) Mississippi State 1-0 (NR) Oklahoma State 2-0 (15) Oklahoma 1-1 (3) Wisconsin 0-0 (NR) LSU 0-1 (6) Tennessee 1-0 (6) BYU 2-0 (18) Michigan 0-0 (NR) Pitt 3-0 (21) Memphis 1-0 (17)

Oklahoma State beat West Virginia in the Big 12 opener in Stillwater 27-13. Freshman Shane Illingworth got the first start of his short career in Stillwater and played well. He finished the day going 15-of-21 for 139 yards. He also threw the first interception of his career as well.

On a day where the Cowboys were honoring former running back Thurman Thomas, both Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown rushed for over 100 yards. It was the first time the Cowboys had two 100-yard rushers since 2018 when Justice Hill and Brown did it against Missouri State.

The Pokes allowed 272 yards in the first half, but most of those yards came on big plays and the Mountaineers scored only seven points in the first two quarters. WVU totaled just 81 yards in the second half, and Oklahoma State held the Mountaineers to 6-of-17 on third down plays and 0-for-1 on fourth down plays on the day. It was linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga who led the way for the Cowboys with 13 total tackles, eight of which were solo stops, including one sack and one quarterback hurry.

The Cowboys travel to Lawrence on Saturday , Oct. 3 for a showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.