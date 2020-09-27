SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Falls in Weekly Polls Despite Win Against West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Despite beating West Virginia 27-13 in the Big 12 opener in Stillwater, Oklahoma State fell in the updated weekly polls for the season-straight week.

The Cowboys entered the week ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll and No. 18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

In both the AP and Coaches Polls, there are three teams ahead of the Cowboys that haven't played a game yet Here's where the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the country according to the AP and coaches.

Coaches Poll

  1. Clemson 2-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 1-0 (2)
  3. Florida 1-0 (6)
  4. Georgia 1-0 (3)
  5. Notre Dame 2-0 (7)
  6. Ohio State 0-0 (4)
  7. Auburn 1-0 (8)
  8. Miami 3-0 (14)
  9. Texas 2-0 (9)
  10. Penn State 0-0 (13)
  11. North Carolina 1-0 (12)
  12. UCF 2-0 (15)
  13. Texas A&M 1-0 (11)
  14. Mississippi State 1-0 (NR)
  15. Cincinnati 2-0 (16)
  16. Oklahoma 1-1 (3)
  17. LSU 0-1 (5)
  18. Wisconsin 0-0 (17)
  19. Oklahoma State 2-0 (18)
  20. Tennessee 1-0 (21)
  21. Michigan 0-0 (19)
  22. BYU 2-0 (23)
  23. Virginia Tech 1-0 (24)
  24. Memphis 1-0 (20)
  25. Pitt 3-0 (NR)

Associated Press

  1. Clemson 2-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 1-0 (2)
  3. Florida 1-0 (5)
  4. Georgia 1-0 (4)
  5. Notre Dame 2-0 (7)
  6. Ohio State 0-0 (NR)
  7. Auburn 1-0 (8)
  8. Miami 3-0 (12)
  9. Texas 2-0 (8)
  10. Penn State 0-0 (NR)
  11. UCF 2-0 (13)
  12. North Carolina 1-0 (11)
  13. Texas A&M 1-0 (10)
  14. Oregon 0-0 (NR)
  15. Cincinnati 2-0 (14)
  16. Mississippi State 1-0 (NR)
  17. Oklahoma State 2-0 (15)
  18. Oklahoma 1-1 (3)
  19. Wisconsin 0-0 (NR)
  20. LSU 0-1 (6)
  21. Tennessee 1-0 (6)
  22. BYU 2-0 (18)
  23. Michigan 0-0 (NR)
  24. Pitt 3-0 (21)
  25. Memphis 1-0 (17)

Related: Trace Ford was one of two parts of the Cowboys defensive score against West Virginia

Oklahoma State beat West Virginia in the Big 12 opener in Stillwater 27-13. Freshman Shane Illingworth got the first start of his short career in Stillwater and played well. He finished the day going 15-of-21 for 139 yards. He also threw the first interception of his career as well.

On a day where the Cowboys were honoring former running back Thurman Thomas, both Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown rushed for over 100 yards. It was the first time the Cowboys had two 100-yard rushers since 2018 when Justice Hill and Brown did it against Missouri State.

The Pokes allowed 272 yards in the first half, but most of those yards came on big plays and the Mountaineers scored only seven points in the first two quarters. WVU totaled just 81 yards in the second half, and Oklahoma State held the Mountaineers to 6-of-17 on third down plays and 0-for-1 on fourth down plays on the day. It was linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga who led the way for the Cowboys with 13 total tackles, eight of which were solo stops, including one sack and one quarterback hurry.

The Cowboys travel to Lawrence on Saturday , Oct. 3 for a showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State-West Virginia: Official Game Thread

Official game thread for Oklahoma State's Big 12 opener against West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Pass Rush, Pass Defense Keys to Keeping Mountaineers Stuck at 13 on the Scoreboard

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, coordinator Jim Knowles, and corner Rodarius Williams talk defense vs. West Virginia

Robert Allen

Social Media Reactions Following Win Versus West Virginia

Check out Oklahoma State fan social media reactions following Saturdays versus West Virginia

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Hang On for 27-13 Win Over West Virginia in Big 12 Opener

Oklahoma State holds on late to beat the Mountaineers 27-13 in the Big 12 opener for both teams in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cleveland Browns Elevate A.J. Green to Active Roster

The Cleveland Browns have elevated former Oklahoma State standout corner A.J. Green to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team

Zach Lancaster

Ford Says He Wasn't Thinking on Big Play-Forced Fumble that was Returned for Touchdown

Oklahoma State hybrid defensive end Trace Ford forced the biggest play of the game with a slap of the football.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Expect the Unexpected: LD Brown

Oklahoma State running back LD Brown taking charge early in senior season. On a day where the Cowboys Thurman Thomas, Brown showed some glimpses the former Cowboy legend.

John Helsley

by

Grumble

WATCH: Thurman Thomas Gets Inducted into Cowboy Football Ring of Honor

Oklahoma State great running back Thurman Thomas was inducted into the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor on Saturday at halftime in the Cowboys Big 12 opener against West Virginia

Zach Lancaster

Social Media Reactions & Feelings Ahead of West Virginia

Social Media Reactions & Feelings Ahead of Oklahoma State versus West Virginia

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Golden Goal in Double Overtime Puts Cowgirls in First by Themselves in Big 12

Olyvia Dowell scores a golden goal to help Oklahoma State win a battle of top 10 teams.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy