Oklahoma State Falls to Arizona State After Lengthy Lightning Delay
It took six hours for the game to end, but the result was the same as many others.
Oklahoma State lost 42-21 to Arizona State in Boone Pickens Stadium on homecoming. After a nearly three-hour lightning delay between halves, the Sun Devils pulled away in the third and fourth quarters.
With halftime approaching, Cam Skattebo struck paydirt for the second time to give the Sun Devils a 21-14 lead at the half. With only a few seconds left in the half, OSU ran the clock out to go to halftime. Just before the game was set to resume, lightning in the area triggered a delay.
Although it took a while for either team to get into a rhythm again after the delay, Arizona State eventually broke through in the middle of the third quarter. After a couple of big Skattebo gains, Kyson Brown ran into the end zone for a 7-yard score.
Early in the fourth quarter, Skattebo found the end zone again to push the Sun Devils’ lead to 21. The Arizona State star dominated against OSU’s defense, finishing with 153 yards rushing and 121 yards receiving while scoring three touchdowns.
On third-and-8, Sam Leavitt escaped a handful of OSU defenders in position for a sack and nearly scrambled for a first down. Needing only a yard on fourth down, Skattebo ran out of the backfield into the flat for Leavitt to find him before taking the catch and going untouched down the sideline for a 50-yard score.
The Cowboys’ star running back would also soon respond, with Ollie Gordon getting into the end zone from 3 yards out on the ensuing drive.
Trailing 7-0, the Cowboys defense stepped up, with Jaleel Johnson’s third-down sack forcing Arizona State to punt. Alan Bowman found De’Zhaun Stribling for a 36-yard gain. After Ollie Gordon’s touchdown was called back for an injury timeout on first and goal, Brennan Presley reached across the goal line for a fourth-down touchdown to tie the game.
After getting thrashed on the ground at Baylor last week, the Cowboys picked up where they left off on Arizona State’s first possession. After a big Skattebo rush put the Sun Devils deep in OSU territory, Sam Leavitt found Jordyn Tyson for a 22-yard touchdown to strike first.
