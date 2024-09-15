Oklahoma State Slides in AP Poll Despite Dominant Win
Oklahoma State made a statement to voters to end nonconference play.
On Sunday, the Associated Press released its Top 25 poll for Week 4, featuring OSU in a top 15 spot for the second straight week. OSU came in at No. 14 and was one of four Big 12 teams in the rankings.
The Cowboys are joined by No. 12 Utah, No. 13 Kansas State and No. 20 Iowa State. With matchups against Utah and Kansas State in the next two weeks, OSU will have an opportunity to claim a top 10 spot and the title of the best team in the Big 12.
To stay unbeaten in nonconference play, OSU dominated against Tulsa, winning 45-10. While Ollie Gordon struggled to get going again, the Cowboys’ passing attack looked the best it has all season.
Alan Bowman threw for 396 yards and five touchdowns in the win, sending him into a top 15 matchup against Utah with some momentum. He should have a fun battle next week, with Utah’s Cam Rising expected to be back from his injury.
Two of the longest-tenured quarterbacks in college football will headline Saturday’s battle for the Big 12’s top spot. Not only is it the conference opener for both schools, but Utah’s trip to Stillwater will mark its first Big 12 game ever.
Utah will be the first top 15 team to travel to Stillwater since No. 10 Oklahoma lost the final Bedlam game last season. The Cowboys have won four of their last five matchups against top 15 teams in Stillwater and are 10-13 in those matchups in the Mike Gundy era.
