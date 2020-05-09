How the 2020 Cowboys Developed? Which Players Over-Achieved, Which Have Been as Projected, and Which Haven't?

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is being mentioned this season as a potential contender for the Big 12 Conference championship in football. We need to have a season played in order to determine a champion, and as of now we don't know when players will be back on campus, when they can begin preparing together again for the season, and when a season could kick-off. A lot we don't know, but somethings we do know.

As Oklahoma State enters the 2020 season their team is built on five recruiting classes (2016-2020). We know the average ranking of those classes, according to 247 Sports, is 40.0 nationally and 5.2 in the Big 12. We also know that the Cowboys retention of players in these classes has been above average.

For the oldest class, 2016, Oklahoma State still has 10 players on the roster. All of those players either red-shirted or, in the case of receiver Dillon Stoner was awarded another year of eligibility by the NCAA because of injuries. In the 2016 class there were four junior college players that exhausted their eligibility. Running back Justice Hill played three straight seasons and then left early for the NFL Draft. A.J. Green played four straight seasons and exhausted his eligibility. The other players either never showed (Tyler Brown and Tramonda Moore) or transferred out (Keondre Wudtee and Tyrell Alexander).

The 2017 Oklahoma State recruiting class has just nine players remaining on the roster. However, including running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace it is arguably the most talented class of Cowboys. Tracin Wallace is still a Cowboy as a student assistant coach following his retirement from football because of injuries. Of the nine that are no longer Cowboys, Enoch Smith Jr. and Sione Finefeuiaki are two junior college transfers that finished. Two junior college players (Arlington Hambright and Patrick Macon) stayed one year and transferred for their final year. Seven players (LC Greenwood, Lamarcus Morton, Kris McCune, Baron Odom, Brendan Vaughn, J.D. King, and Thabo Mwaniki) left on the NCAA transfer portal.Defensive lineman Fua Leilua had signed out of junior college but never reported and sat out and attended Utah State closer to home.

The 2018 recruiting class for the Cowboys has 18 players on the roster and here is an early spoiler on the article as at least seven of them are expected to be starters this season with another eight on the two-deep. When 15 players, especially out of a junior or red-shirt sophomore class take up that many spots on a two-deep that is a strong class.

Departed from the 2018 class are two junior college players that graduated in defensive end Mike Scott and often injured cowboy back Jake Ross. Four other players (C.J. Moore, Jayveon Cardwell, Jahmyl Jeter, and Blake Barron) rode the transfer portal train out of Stillwater.

The 2019 recruiting class is interesting as the player that was the most highly regarded in cowboy back Grayson Boomer is already gone as a transfer. I can tell you he likely would not have played much at Oklahoma State had he stayed. That said there were two other four-star recruits in that class and wide receiver Langston Anderson show all signs of living up to the billing. Running back Deondrick Glass is eagerly working to be the answer of who picks up the ground production when Chuba Hubbard departs. All of the other 18 signees in that class remain Cowboys except for defensive back Xavier Player, who has transferred. There are three transfers in that class with Kyle Junior never making it out of the summer, Jordan McCray was a graduate transfer that finished his eligibility, and Israel Antwine is a starter that has two more seasons to play.

Now, to rate those Oklahoma State recruits that remain from the 2016-2019 classes we will use the star definitions provided by ESPN. One thing I have never agreed with at 247 Sports is the strict numbers system that they use for stars. They award five starts to the top 25-30 ranked recruits. That is a quota and may be fine some years, but I believe that some years there may be 50, 60, even close to 100 five-star type players and some years there may not be more than 10-to-15. I can't go with just straight numbers. It is way to fallible, which honestly all of it is. That is true especially in hindsight.

Here are the definitions we will work with and apply to the 2020 Cowboys.

Rare prospects: 99-90 [Four stars]

These players demonstrate rare abilities and can create mismatches that have an obvious impact on the game. These players have all the skills to take over a game and could make a possible impact as true freshmen. They should also push for All-America honors with the potential to have a three-and-out college career with early entry into the NFL draft.

Outstanding prospects: 89-80 [Four stars]

These players have the ability to create mismatches versus most opponents and have dominant performances. These players could contribute as a true freshmen and could end up as all-conference or All-America candidates during their college careers and develop into difference-makers over time.

Good prospects: 79-70 [Three stars]

These players show flashes of dominance, but not on a consistent basis -- especially when matched up against the top players in the country. Players closer to a 79 rating possess BCS-caliber ability and the potential to be a quality starter or all-conference player. Players closer to a 70 rating are likely non-BCS conference caliber prospects.

Solid prospects: 69-60 [Two stars]

These players are over-matched versus the better players in the nation. Their weaknesses will be exposed against top competition, but have the ability to develop into solid contributors at the non-BCS FBS level and could be a quality fit for the FCS level of play.

We list every Oklahoma State player by class, with their position, the stars they had out of high school or junior college when they were recruited and where they currently fit on the rating definitions above.

2016 Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Class

L.D. Brown, RS-Sr., RB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Calvin Bundage, RS-Sr., LB/Edge, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Dylan Galloway, RS-Sr., OT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Devin Harper, RS-Sr., LB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Teven Jenkins, RS-Sr., OT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Matt Kegel, RS-Sr., OG, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-2 Stars

Cameron Murray, RS-Sr., DT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Amen Ogbongbemiga, RS-Sr., LB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Dillon Stoner, RS-Sr., Slot/WR, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Rodarius Williams, RS-Sr., CB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Of all the classes included in this study the 2017 class was ranked the highest (by 247 Sports) with a national ranking of No. 38 and a Big 12 ranking of No. 4. It has turned out better than those numbers with two major All-Americans and award winners, but at least the star gazers got the best Cowboys class ranked best.

2017 Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Class

Brendon Evers, RS-Jr., DT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Chuba Hubbard, RS-Jr., RB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-5 Stars

Braydon Johnson, RS-Jr., WR, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Brock Martin, RS-Jr., DE/LB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Jake McClure, RS-Jr., P/K, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Malcolm Rodriguez, Sr., LB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Tre Sterling, RS-Jr., Saf., HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Tylan Wallace, Sr., WR, HS/JC-4 Stars, Current-5 Stars

Jelani Woods, RS-Jr., Cowboy Back, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Oklahoma State's starting quarterback and one of the best defensive players in the country returning for the 2020 season are part of the 2018 recruiting class.

2018 Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Class

Hunter Anthony, RS-So., OL, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Jarrick Bernard, Jr., CB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Bryce Bray, RS-So., OG, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Braden Cassity, RS-So., Cowboy Back, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Jacob Farrell, RS-So., OT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Sean-Michael Flanagan, RS-So., Saf., HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Amadou Fofana, RS-Sr., DT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Kolby Harvel-Peel, Jr., Saf., HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-5 Stars

Tyler Lacy, RS-So., DE, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Gabe Lemons, RS-So., CB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Tanner McCalister, Jr., Saf., HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Spencer Sanders, RS-So., QB, HS/JC-4 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Jonathan Shepherd, RS-So., WR, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Jason Taylor, RS-So., Saf., HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Samuela Tuihalamaka, RS-So., DT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Kanion Williams, RS-So., Saf., HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Tyrese Williams, RS-So., OC/OG, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Hunter Woodard, RS-So., OG, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

The 2019 class is the last we'll breakdown and so far they have stayed together and have been working hard to contribute. Defensive end Trace Ford stepped in and had a sensational freshman season becoming the starter at the hybrid "Leo" defensive end. Thomas Harper played a lot at cornerback. Transfer Israel Antwine is a regular in the defensive tackle rotation. Many of the others are working towards a role for this fall.

2019 Oklahoma State Football Recruiting Class

Langston Anderson, RS-Fr., WR, HS/JC-4 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Israel Antwine, Jr., DT/DE, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Sione Asi, RS-Jr., DT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Cole Birmingham, RS-Fr., OL, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Brendan Costello, RS-Fr., QB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Na’Drian Dizadare, RS-Fr., LB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Kamryn Farrar, RS-Fr., LB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Trace Ford, So., DE/LB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-4 Stars

Thomas Harper, So., CB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Tom Hutton, So., P, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Isreal Isuman-Hundley, RS-Fr., DE, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Jayden Jernigan, So., DT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-High 3 Stars

Demarco Jones, RS-Fr., CB, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Joe Michalski, RS-Fr., OL, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Taylor Miterko, RS-Fr., OL, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Xavier Ross, RS-Fr., DT, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Kody Walterscheid, RS-Fr., DE, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

Preston Wilson, RS-Fr., OL, HS/JC-3 Stars, Current-3 Stars

What also doesn't show up in the recruiting rankings, that are obviously flawed in hindsight, is the contributions of walk-ons. Mike Gundy has always celebrated walk-ons in his program.

Ry Schneider will be a starter on the offensive line, likely at center and he is a walk-on. Landon Wolf is a starting slot receiver that is out of Tulsa East Central and has been a two-year standout with one year to go. Two of the cowboy backs (hybrid tight end/fullback) in Logan Carter and Dayton Metcalf are former walk-ons.

At running back Micah Cooper is a homegrown backup and special teams performer that has been put on scholarship. He is from Madill, Okla. and played at NEO A & M Junior College. Linebacker Carson Kropp, who helped Owasso win a Class 6A State Championship in high school is a legacy Cowboys, who has a grandfather that is retired but was a longtime OSU professor. Kropp is on scholarship now.

Big 12 Recruiting the Past Five Cycles 2016-2020

Oklahoma (41-4) Avg. National Ranking-8.4, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-1.6

Oklahoma State (28-17) Avg. National Ranking-40.0, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-5.2

TCU (25-20) Avg. National Ranking-26.6, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-3.0

West Virginia (25-20) Avg. National Ranking-43.2, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-5.6

Texas (24-21) Avg. National Ranking-9.2, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-1.2

Baylor (22-23) Avg. National Ranking-40.6, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-5.6

Kansas State (22-23) Avg. National Ranking-62.6, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-9.0

Iowa State (20-25) Avg. National Ranking-50.8, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-7.0

Texas Tech (15-30) Avg. National Ranking-55.2, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-7.4

Kansas (3-42) Avg. National Ranking-65.2, Avg. Big 12 Ranking-9.2

Evaluation, development, and a willingness to let walk-ons show their stuff has built the 2020 Oklahoma State Cowboys that are really hoping to get a chance to play this fall.