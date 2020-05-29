Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Time for You to be the Recruit, Check it Out

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- It's not exactly what Oklahoma State puts out on it's own, but let's play like. Coiski.com is a website that uses video and galleries to give viewers a behind the scenes look at sports, sports equipment, and sports facilities while advocating products. 

COISKI is also a full-service interactive agency that believes true “content is king.” As such, we are excited to help you tell your story to your communities through a variety of services.

Back in January, Coiski, which has their own YouTube channel sent their main host George Kiel III to Stillwater to check out the Oklahoma State football facilities and equipment room. Kiel toured the facilities on the Lower Club Level in the West End Zone, also known as the coaches level, with Oklahoma State football director of recruiting Todd Bradford. A former Oklahoma State assistant football coach that has also coached at BYU, Southern Miss, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Kansas; Bradford was an excellent tour guide that gave the tour as if he was showing around a recruit and his family. 

Downstairs, Kiel was shown around the Oklahoma State equipment room, locker room, meeting rooms, and more by football equipment coordinator Justin Williams. Overall, the video is a strong advertisement for the Cowboys football program and facilities. Advertisements from a sneaker collector, Nostalgia were tied to the video as I watched it. 

Coiski has toured other college facilities such as Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Cincinnati basketball. They have gone to pro facilities like Golden State and Dallas in the NBA. They have also hit up equipment manufacturers like Riddell football helmets. 

Watch the 15 minute video and ask yourself, is this a place and environment that I would like to go and work in for four-to-five years as a college football player? 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brennan Presley Tabbed Oklahoma MaxPreps Male Athlete of the Year

Oklahoma State 2020 signee Brennan Presley picked up another top honor as he was tabbed by MaxPreps as the best athlete in Oklahoma, regardless of sport

Zach Lancaster

President Burns Hargis on COVID-19 and Oklahoma State plus Wanting to See a Football Season

Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis on COVID-19 impact, football season, and fans coming back.

Robert Allen

NCAA Pushes Recruiting Deadline Back, Basketball Evaluation Period Affected

The NCAA has once again pushed back the deadline for in-person recruiting across all sports, especially affecting the basketball evaluation period

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Puts Together Medical Task Force for Player Return

Oklahoma State and the athletic department has put together a medical task force in preparation of the return of student-athletes in the coming weeks.

Pokes Report Staff

Report: Naismith Hall of Fame to Postpone 2020 Enshrinement

According to an ESPN report, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is postponing the 2020 class enshrinement to the spring of 2021

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirl Soccer’s Jones Named Big 12 Sportsperson Of Year

Jaci Jones has been named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference Sportsperson of the Year, becoming the first student-athlete in Oklahoma State history to earn this distinguished award.

Pokes Report Staff

Report: Oklahoma State Redshirt Freshman Quarterback to Enter the Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Brendan Costello is entering his name into the transfer portal. Was believed to be the third string quarterback going into the fall.

Zach Lancaster

by

Marshall Levenson

2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Cowboy Backs (TE/FB)

Oklahoma State recruiting hot list has Gunnar Helm, Demetrious Crownover, and Luke McEndoo are cowboy back prospects.

Robert Allen

by

McDaddy71

Sanders Mobile During Pandemic to Play Catch and Sincere About Improving

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders talks upcoming football season.

Robert Allen

The Draft Network Names Spencer Sanders As Top Sleeper Pick

The Draft Network considers Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders to be the best choice of a sleeper quarterback in the nation

Marshall Levenson