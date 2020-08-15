Fall Camp Concludes with a Fiesty, but Energetic Workout

STILLWATER -- Fall camp concluded on Saturday with a practice that went just over two hours and was reportedly leaning to the defense. The defense has had a good fall camp with strong play from the corners like veteran Rodarius Williams, grad transfer Christian Holmes from Missouri, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse that moved over from the "strike" safety after last season. The linebackers led by Malcolm Rodriguez, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Devin Harper have played as expected. The defensive line has been outstanding with defensive end Trace Ford very difficult to block.

The report today was the inside drill had some extra-curricular activity as tempers boiled over a few times. This was the fourth physical practice in a row. The team had gone very light on Tuesday, the day when decisions were breaking out all over college football as the Big Ten and Pac-12 voted to cancel their fall sports including football. Head coach Mike Gundy told us he was going to be cautious with his players until the Big 12 showed a green light, which they did that evening voting to continue toward the season and then releasing a revised schedule.

Oklahoma State has been in helmets and shoulder pads everyday since, Saturday being the fourth straight. In the inside drill the extra activity was with the players in the trenches. Running backs Micah Cooper and freshman Dominic Richardson found some room to have big plays.

In the team period later, we were told that Cooper had a scoring run and there were a few offensive highlights, but overall, the defense had the better day overall.

Special teams ork continued with PAT/field goal and Alex Hale is kicking the ball well. Punt team and punt return also got work as well.

That puts a wrap on fall camp as the team had afternoon meetings and a "to go" dinner to pick up on Saturday afternoon. Sunday the team will have a brunch and then special team and group meetings before a heavy lunch and then off to get ready for the first day of classes.

One difference and we make a correction to our reporting. Oklahoma State will practice on the first day of classes. Head coach Mike Gundy usually lets the team have that day off as well. It was something he learned from his head coach as a player, Pat Jones. The Cowboys will work out on Monday and I think the reason is to keep monitoring the team. Monday is also a COVID-19 testing day.

A big message from Gundy to his team on Saturday after practice and probably during the afternoon meetings was to stay together and stay away from incoming students, parties, and places like the Strip on Washington.