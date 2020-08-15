SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Fall Camp Concludes with a Fiesty, but Energetic Workout

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Fall camp concluded on Saturday with a practice that went just over two hours and was reportedly leaning to the defense. The defense has had a good fall camp with strong play from the corners like veteran Rodarius Williams, grad transfer Christian Holmes from Missouri, and Jarrick Bernard-Converse that moved over from the "strike" safety after last season. The linebackers led by Malcolm Rodriguez, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Devin Harper have played as expected. The defensive line has been outstanding with defensive end Trace Ford very difficult to block. 

The report today was the inside drill had some extra-curricular activity as tempers boiled over a few times. This was the fourth physical practice in a row. The team had gone very light on Tuesday, the day when decisions were breaking out all over college football as the Big Ten and Pac-12 voted to cancel their fall sports including football. Head coach Mike Gundy told us he was going to be cautious with his players until the Big 12 showed a green light, which they did that evening voting to continue toward the season and then releasing a revised schedule. 

Oklahoma State has been in helmets and shoulder pads everyday since, Saturday being the fourth straight. In the inside drill the extra activity was with the players in the trenches. Running backs Micah Cooper and freshman Dominic Richardson found some room to have big plays. 

In the team period later, we were told that Cooper had a scoring run and there were a few offensive highlights, but overall, the defense had the better day overall. 

Special teams ork continued with PAT/field goal and Alex Hale is kicking the ball well. Punt team and punt return also got work as well. 

That puts a wrap on fall camp as the team had afternoon meetings and a "to go" dinner to pick up on Saturday afternoon. Sunday the team will have a brunch and then special team and group meetings before a heavy lunch and then off to get ready for the first day of classes. 

One difference and we make a correction to our reporting. Oklahoma State will practice on the first day of classes. Head coach Mike Gundy usually lets the team have that day off as well. It was something he learned from his head coach as a player, Pat Jones. The Cowboys will work out on Monday and I think the reason is to keep monitoring the team. Monday is also a COVID-19 testing day. 

A big message from Gundy to his team on Saturday after practice and probably during the afternoon meetings was to stay together and stay away from incoming students, parties, and places like the Strip on Washington. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blake Jarwin Celebrates His Scholarship Anniversary by Delivering a Scholarship Message

Oklahoma State offensive tackle Jake Springfield goes on scholarship and gets the news from Blake Jarwin.

Robert Allen

How Long Will Football Last?

Perception and acceptance of rising Covid cases will be key

John Helsley

Cowboy Basketball Announces First Team All-Decade

After a week of fan voting, Cowboy basketball has announced its first and second team All-Decade teams

Zach Lancaster

Day #10/Practice #9 of Fall Camp: It is Almost Over and the Opener is Barely Closer

Oklahoma State running backs Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson have big runs in practice.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Reaction To ESPN+ Documentary 'Our Time: Oklahoma State' Episode #1

Marshall Levenson and Zachary Lancaster's reaction to Episode 1 of ESPN+ documentary 'Our Time: Oklahoma State Football'

Pokes Report Staff

by

High Def Poke

Former Cowboy Starting Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal After Violation Of Team Rules

Bryce Bray, a one time starting guard for Oklahoma State football, has entered his name in the transfer portal

Marshall Levenson

by

ArmchairCowboy

NCAA Cancels Fall Championships; Oklahoma State Loses Second Championship Hosting Honor

The NCAA announced on Thursday the cancelling of the fall sports championships for the 2020 season. Oklahoma State's Dave Smith speaks on the announcement and Oklahoma State missing out on hosting another NCAA Championship.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Announces New Safety Measures For Fans In Boone Pickens Stadium

Following the schedule release for Big 12 football this morning, Oklahoma State has released a list of new safety measures and requirements for fans in Boone Pickens Stadium this fall

Marshall Levenson

by

High Def Poke

Fall Camp Day #8: More Practice with Offensive Line Adjustments and Defensive Prowess

Oklahoma State offensive line is depth challenged with a pair of linemen in the transfer portal

Robert Allen

Cowboy Hoops Offer Pair of 2022 Coppell, TX Teammates

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to a pair of 2022 teammates from Coppell, TX, Ryan Agarwal and Anthony Black

Zach Lancaster