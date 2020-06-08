Pokes Report
A New Wave of Players Reporting, A New Preview Magazine Out, all on a Busy Monday

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- After follow-up testing on Friday left the Oklahoma State program with no surprises and no new cases of COVID-19, the football program welcomed in the next wave of players on Monday. There is no list published on which players report when, but this group did include some of the freshmen and newcomers including quarterback Shane Illingworth and running back/athlete Zach Middleton. I believe this group included more offense and defensive linemen and safety Kolby Harvel-Peel as well. Harvell-Peel will be finishing up rehab for his torn ACL and corrective surgery. Harvell-Peel injured the knee on the last play of the Bedlam game last season. 

Oklahoma State learns as they go through this process and the message to players reporting was much more stern after last week's positive tests for players to stay put in the assigned dorm apartments and limit any interaction, both inside and outside the team, until results from the test are in.

That will leave one more wave to report, expected on Thursday of all goes smoothly this week. If the schedule isn't delayed any further, then the program will have a chance at starting the allowed voluntary workouts next Monday, June 15. That is the date that was mandated for the start of those workouts by the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors. 

While the players lounge around and await the results of their tests, they can check out the latest preseason magazine to grace the shelves of bookstores, newstands, and grocery stores. 

IMG_0516 (2)
Chuba Hubbard on another cover.Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Lindy's College Football National 2020 Preview is out. Oklahoma State is looked at very favorable by the editing staff at Lindy's. The Cowboys are picked No. 13 in the nation by the magazine with Oklahoma picked No. 4, Texas at No. 14, and Iowa State at No. 21. Running back Chuba Hubbard is on the cover with Oklahoma receiver Charleston Rambo. Hubbard is a first-team All-American and Tylan Wallace is a secpnd-team pick for All-American. Amen Ogbongbemiga is picked as the fifth best linebacker in the country and Kolby Harvell-Peel listed as the ninth best safety.

IMG_0518 (2)
Two Cowboys and two Sooners are the only offensive All-Americans from the Big 12 according to Lindy's.Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Joining Hubbard and Wallace on the first-team All-Big 12 offense were offensive tackles Teven Jenkins and Dylan Galloway. Ogbongbemiga and Harvell-Peel were first-team on the All-Big 12 defense. Slot receiver Dillon Stoner, defensive tackle Israel Antwine, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and corner Rodarius Williams were all listed on the second-team. 

The overview for the Cowboys preview says: "(Kasey) Dunn has been Gundy's top lieutenant for years, but we find out if he can design a game plan and call plays. Then again, with this much offensive talent, it might not matter. If the Cowboys stay healthy, make progress on defense, and find a kicker, a Big 12 championship is possible."    

IMG_0520
Oklahoma State gets high marks from Lindy's College Football National 2020 Preview.Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

We've been saying that here at Pokes Report since last Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard chose to stay. Oklahoma State has a chance for a special season. Now, we just have to hope the COVID-19 doesn't keep it from happening. 

