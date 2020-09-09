SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Unfortunately, Change is the Name of the Game with COVID-19

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Tuesday morning's football staff meeting was unlike any the coaches and staff at Oklahoma State had ever been a part of in their time in football, much less college football. The night before the University of Tulsa had sent out a release that the game with Oklahoma State had been pushed from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12. The immediate action taken in the staff meeting was to revise the schedule, practice, lifting, meetings, all of it. Now, remember football teams live on routine. Structure is the middle name of a football program and the best programs in the college sport tend to be the ones that stick to their plan the best. 

However, COVID-19 is the enemy of routines and schedules. The only schedule that COVID-19 abides by is a testing schedule. The problem with that is those test results can be the enemy of a football itinerary. Tulsa saw that in August when a large number of positive tests led to a nine-day shutdown of practice at the practice fields off Harvard Ave. In the end that shutdown combined with some other minor schedule glitzes.    

Head coach Mike Gundy told the staff that they would lighten up in practice starting with Tuesday's practice and would map out off days for later in the week. This team has been practicing in earnest since the start of August. There have been days off, but physically this team is ready to play. Mentally, they are over ready to play. 

"Whether we play today, tomorrow, next week, five months from now, I'm going to be ready," Chuba Hubbard said of the Tulsa game.

"It's a good sign, the guys are flying around," Gundy said during the last hour of a practice on Wednesday and right after cornerback Christian Holmes intercepted a pass off the scout team. 

Christian Holmes on Choosing Oklahoma State
Christian Holmes will make an Oklahoma State debut that we think is worth waiting for. Bruce Waterfield - Oklahoma State University athletics

Both the Tuesday and Wednesday practices have been cut shorter than normal and the team will get even lighter workloads on Thursday and Friday. 

Hubbard and other players admit that it can be hard. You do get it in your mind that the game will happen on Saturday and then within the game week that changes that impacts a player emotionally. Moving back a week is not nearly as emotional as moving back four months or more. Just ask the players and their parents in the Big 10 that have been protesting since the conference ditched fall football back on Aug. 12.

Maybe it's that fact that Oklahoma State has a season and the game is just pushed back a week that caused some players to just shrug it off.

"It didn't impact me at all," linebacker and edge rush specialist Calvin Bundage said after the Wednesday practice. 

"It didn't really effect me and I just took it as an opportunity to work some more and gets better," cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse kind of echoed. "It is something you have to deal with and move on."  

"It does set somethings back quite a bit. Hotel rooms is a big thing and we had to cancel all of our rooms (at The Atherton) on Friday and book them for Sept. 18," Director of Football Operations Mack Butler said. "Meals and you have to make sure all those people that 24 hours ago thought Sept. 19 was an off weekend and that they can work. We eat Friday night up here (West End Zone training table) and then just breakfast and pregame Saturday."

Fortunately, that is now one and the same as the Cowboys kick early with Tulsa.

The date is now Sept. 19 and the kickoff time is 11 a.m. ESPN will televise and the Cowboys with Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace, Trace Ford, Kolby Harvell-Peel and many other players that are candidates for postseason awards will follow College GameDay and that is a great time for ratings and some great exposure. 

I still think the result will be worth the wait. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State and Tulsa Postponed to Sept. 19

The opening game of the season with Tulsa at Oklahoma State has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Game Details for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19 Announced

The game details have been announced for Oklahoma State's rescheduled season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 19

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Calvin Bundage Finally Healthy And Eager To Be Back On The Field

After missing the 2019 season, Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage is now healthy and ready to play this year

Marshall Levenson

Chuba Hubbard Really Focused on Football Right Now

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard spoke with the media on Zoom and talked activism and football with an emphasis on football.

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State 2021 In-state Prospect out of Edmond Memorial

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton have extended an offer to 2021 in-state point guard out of Edmond Memorial Sean Pedulla.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Athletics Makes Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Furloughs

Oklahoma State athletics has to make personnel moves across the board in athletics to fight COVID-19 revenue losses.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Wrestling: Fix Receives One Year Sanction After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix has received a one-year sanction by the USADA for testing positive for a banned substance

Zach Lancaster

Philip Montgomery Sells Postponing Game as Needed Safety Move

Tulsa h.ead football coach Philip Montgomery talks about the Oklahoma State moving a week later

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Cowboy Backs and O-Line Loom as Question Marks

A closer in-depth look at the offensive line and cowboy back position on the Oklahoma State depth chart.

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72