Fall Camp Day 2: Will They Play and Why They Play

STILLWATER -- Day two of fall camp for the Cowboys and another two hour and 20 minute practice spread over the Sherman Smith Training Center and all three of the outdoor fields. We can only assume that the practice was similar to the first day with special teams work, drills, offensive and defensive work accelerated from all the virtual install on Zoom and in walk thrus in the last couple of weeks in July. These early practices should be very important for newcomers, all the freshmen, but also graduate transfers in wide receiver Dee Anderson from LSU and cornerback Christian Holmes coming from Missouri. There is a true transfer in sophomore defensive tackle Collin Clay from Arkansas, where he played as a true freshman last season. We checked and Oklahoma State is still waiting on his eligibility.

Grad transfer cornerback Christian Holmes appears to be in excellent shape. Bruce Waterfield, Oklahoma State Athletics

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was there for about the first 45 minutes of the practice and then turned it over to his staff as he left to go to Midwest City and the first of two viewings for friends and family of his mother Judy, that passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1. Gundy will also miss the Friday practice, the first in helmets and shoulder pads as there is a graveside service for family only to honor his mother.

While Oklahoma State works quietly so far at the start of fall camp, across college football there is plenty of player activism. Thursday the Pac-12 met with some of the group of players that posted a list of demands ranging from health and medical issues to social issues to monetary demands last Sunday in The Player's Tribune. The Big Ten has a list of almost entirely health and medical concerns from a group of their players. Back in early June, Oklahoma State and All-American running backl Chuba Hubbard's Twitter account was ground zero for college football player's using their voice in an entirely new way.

Now Oklahoma State is quieter as the relationship with Gundy and his players has had a couple of months of work. Behind the scenes Gundy has met with all the players, some more than once and has met with multiple groups. He has brought in former players such as defensive end Richetti Jones to work on diversity issues. Oklahoma State athletics also has a Student-Athlete Diversity Council, but that was actually in place a few months before the Hubbard tweet.

Now, Oklahoma State players press on for the season with issues seemingly under control. While some schools have players opting out, none have done so in Stillwater and those getting to speak show confidence in the protocols.

"I feel like we can do special things here at Oklahoma State (this season), so I came back for a special reason," said 2018 All-American wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who is coming off an ACL knee injury from last season. "I stand on that reason right now. I think we have big things in store and that is why I came back."

Tylan Wallace is back for his senior season and has reason to play. Bruce Waterfield, Oklahoma State Athletics

"It's my senior year and I do it for my team," All-Big 12 outside linebacker and leading tackler for the Cowboys last season Malcolm Rodriguez voiced. "If the team's not with it, I'm for whatever they are. We have put guideline in and procedures in that make it so we can play. I trust the medical staff here and so does everybody else."

Rodriguez actually contracted COVID-19 over the summer and spent his quarantine in a camper on his family's driveway. His mom would bring a tray out and set it down for his meals. He was able to continue working out some with home equipment. He was asked if he talked to his family about his decision to play.

"Even my parents said listen to the doctors and do everything they tell you. That was a big talk when I was over there (home) during quarantine," confirmed Rodriguez.

Wallace is playing, but he said he understands why players across the nation are opting out of this season.

"I've seen a couple of guys that had really good reasons. They had family issues. Some had kids and you don't want to bring that home to your kids," Wallace said. "We understand from a player standpoint why they do what they are doing."

There is a reminder during practice for all the players of the impact of COVID-19. The far grass practice field is reserved for players still working their way into shape. Those players work out separately. The Oklahoman reported on Thursday morning in a story written by Scott Wright that Oklahoma State football was still dealing with eight active COVID-19 cases and those players in quarantine. Last week Pokes Report reported that the program had to have had 27 plus cases confirmed as that was what we counted up from numbers released by the school and several other players reporting testing positive on social media.

Most schools have not reported consistent numbers, only when they have had to shut down workouts. There is talk that one powerhouse college football program has had as many as 80-plus positive tests this summer.

Coaches like Kasey Dunn have to let the medical staff do what they do, let the players decide what they decide, and then hope there is a season.

"I mean, obviously, we hope we get it in. That is what we are doing here, trying to get this football going," Dunn said after the first practice. "Your guess is as good as mine, but hopefully we get it done."