Oklahoma State Football Dominates Big 12, National Awards After Oregon Upset

Oklahoma State’s 39-31 win over Oregon didn’t get the Cowboys ranked. But it did allow them to clean up in the awards category.

The Big 12 named several players and units among their award winners for Week 2 on Monday, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who shared co-offensive player of the week honors with BYU’s Bear Bachmeier.

The Cowboys had award winners in five of six different categories, including team of the week. The only exception was freshman of the week, an award won by Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis.

The Cowboys were also named the team of the week nationally by the Football Writers Association of America.

What Weekly Awards Mean for OSU

Oklahoma State's Sam Keltner. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the grand scheme of the season, they don’t mean that much. But in the aftermath of last week’s upset win, it’s validation of the week of work and self-reflection the Cowboys had to put in to beat the Ducks after falling hard in Week 1 to Tulsa.

Mestemaker had the highlight reel play of the weekend in college football as his gravity-defying leap for a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Oklahoma State the lead for good against the Ducks. But he had a bounce-back game after throwing three interceptions in the loss to Tulsa.

He threw for 317 yards and two scores and ran for 109 yards and a touchdown. He was the first quarterback to pass for 300 yards and rush for 100 against the Ducks in a decade. He’s now thrown for at least 200 yards in 17 straight games, which is the longest current streak in FBS.

Cowboys linebacker Ethan Wesloski shared the Big 12 defensive player of the week honor. He led the Cowboys — and all players — with nine tackles along with a half-sack. He was part of an overall defensive unit that held Oregon to 3.0 yards per carry on 30 carries, marking just the seventh time that a Lanning-coached Ducks team has been held to that average or worse.

Thanks in part to that, the Cowboys’ defensive line was named the Big 12 defensive line of the week. In addition to stuffing the run, the line had four sacks of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. They helped hold Moore to a QBR of 22.4, which was the lowest in a start during his Oregon career.

The Cowboys offensive line also earned an award as the Big 12 offensive line of the week. With new left tackle starter Shaun Torgeson, the line helped the offense gain 554 total yards of offense without allowing a sack. It was just the second time in FBS history that a team has had a 300-yard passer and multiple 100-yard rushers in a game against an AP Top-10 team.

Cowboys kicker Sam Keltner shared special teams player of the week honors after kicking four field goals against the Ducks. The four fields goals in a game tied a career best.