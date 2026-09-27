Oklahoma State Football Sings ‘Country Roads’ in Celebration of West Virginia Win

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris admitted earlier this week that the Cowboys blared one song at full blast during certain practice periods.

That song just happened to be the song that West Virginia fans and players sing after they win a game. It's John Denver’s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” which includes the lyric “Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

By the time the Cowboys got to Morgantown on Saturday they knew every word of that song by heart. And after Cowboys’ 41-24 win over the Mountaineers, they went back to their locker room at Milan Puskar Stadium and they sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” at the top of their lungs.

The Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey was among the reporters who captured the audio as the interview room Morris his players was right next to the visitors’ locker room.

Cowboys Win Big 12 Opener

If you listen closely, you can hear the #OkState players singing Country Roads in the postgame locker room. pic.twitter.com/SkBVNelefA — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 27, 2026

Morris said they blared loud music for much of the week to emulate the crowd noise they expected in Morgantown. The game was a sell out and the locals advertised it as a “gold rush” game. West Virginia wore their gold uniforms with blue trim while all fans showed up in gold T-shirts. But it ended up becoming a bit of a rallying cry for the Cowboys during the week.

They wanted to shut down WVU’s post-game tradition and they did it. It was Oklahoma State’s sixth straight win in Morgantown and their second win at night.

The win also continued the momentum the Cowboys have built since their Week 1 loss to Tulsa. Oklahoma State snapped its 18-game Big 12 regular-season losing streak with the victory on Saturday. They extended their current winning streak to three games since beating Oregon in Week 2. The Cowboys also won their first Big 12 road game since 2023.

The Cowboys are off this week before they host UCF.

John Denver’s biggest hit also has two connections to the Big 12 Conference. Obviously, the Mountaineers have adopted the song for years as their victory song after winning sporting events.

But Denver, who was born in New Mexico, spent part of his formative years in Texas and went to college at Texas Tech. He dropped out before getting his degree, but anytime Texas Tech and West Virginia play each other in Lubbock, the Texas Tech band plays its rendition of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as a way of paying tribute to Denver in trolling West Virginia just a bit.

No doubt the Cowboys felt their rendition was just a bit sweeter.