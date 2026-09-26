Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia Live Updates: Start Time, TV Channel for Week 4 Game
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The Oklahoma State Cowboys are seeking to snap an 18-game Big 12 losing streak. Standing in their way is the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Saturday’s game between the Cowboys (2-1) and the Mountaineers (3-0) is a contest between teams receiving votes in the AP Top 25. The winner could be ranked come Sunday. Here’s how to watch and listen:
Time: 6 p.m. CDT
Watch: FS1 (Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman)
Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)
Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network
Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 269 and on the SiriusXM app
The atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, should be tremendous. The Cowboys lead the series all-time, 10-6, and have a 5-2 record in Morgantown. But, WVU won their last meeting in 2024, 38-14.
Here is the live game thread for the Cowboys’ game against the Mountaineers. The most recent update is at the top.
Pre-game
Check us Out at Mountaineers Tailgate
At 5 p.m. CT Oklahoma State on SI publisher Matthew Postins will join Mountaineers Tailgate to talk about the game. The show is hosted by WV Sports Nation. If you’re a Cowboys fan — or if you’re a Mountaineers fan — we’ll help you get ready for the game.
The Head-Coaching Matchup
This is the first time that Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez have met each other on the field as coaches.
Morris enters the game with a record of 48-35 in his eighth year as a head coach, with previous stops at Incarnate Word and at North Texas. This is Morris’ first year at OSU and he is 2-1.
Rodriguez is 197-137-2 in his 29th year as a head coach. The West Virginia native started his head-coaching career at WVU and is 67-34 with the Mountaineers.
Weather Forecast
The Cowboys are going to like the weather in Morgantown for Saturday’s game. Per accuweather.com the temperature at game time (6 p.m. CT) is expected to be 67 degrees with a real feel temperature of 65 degrees. There is no chance of rain and winds are expected to be 6 mph out of the north-northwest.
Assuming the game ends by 10 p.m. CT — which would make it a four-hour game — the temperature could be 57 degrees with 5 mph winds.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard