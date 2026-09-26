Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia Live Updates: Start Time, TV Channel for Week 4 Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are seeking to snap an 18-game Big 12 losing streak. Standing in their way is the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Saturday’s game between the Cowboys (2-1) and the Mountaineers (3-0) is a contest between teams receiving votes in the AP Top 25. The winner could be ranked come Sunday. Here’s how to watch and listen:

Time: 6 p.m. CDT

Watch: FS1 (Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman)

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 269 and on the SiriusXM app

The atmosphere at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, should be tremendous. The Cowboys lead the series all-time, 10-6, and have a 5-2 record in Morgantown. But, WVU won their last meeting in 2024, 38-14.

Here is the live game thread for the Cowboys’ game against the Mountaineers. The most recent update is at the top.

Pre-game

Check us Out at Mountaineers Tailgate

Mountaineer Tailgate is back this week! 🏔️🏈@MitchRogers18 is out. Santana Withrow and Trent Conner, filling in, because it takes 2 to replace Mitch!



Guests:

🎙️ Matt Wells, Deputy AD for Student-Athlete Services and Performance

🎙️ @PostinsPostcard, OK St on SI#WVU #hailwv pic.twitter.com/RfhYDPTXmQ — WV Sports Nation (@_wvsportsnation) September 26, 2026

At 5 p.m. CT Oklahoma State on SI publisher Matthew Postins will join Mountaineers Tailgate to talk about the game. The show is hosted by WV Sports Nation. If you’re a Cowboys fan — or if you’re a Mountaineers fan — we’ll help you get ready for the game.

The Head-Coaching Matchup

This is the first time that Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez have met each other on the field as coaches.

Morris enters the game with a record of 48-35 in his eighth year as a head coach, with previous stops at Incarnate Word and at North Texas. This is Morris’ first year at OSU and he is 2-1.

Rodriguez is 197-137-2 in his 29th year as a head coach. The West Virginia native started his head-coaching career at WVU and is 67-34 with the Mountaineers.

Weather Forecast

The Cowboys are going to like the weather in Morgantown for Saturday’s game. Per accuweather.com the temperature at game time (6 p.m. CT) is expected to be 67 degrees with a real feel temperature of 65 degrees. There is no chance of rain and winds are expected to be 6 mph out of the north-northwest.

Assuming the game ends by 10 p.m. CT — which would make it a four-hour game — the temperature could be 57 degrees with 5 mph winds.