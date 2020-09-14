SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Football Sitting at Zero Positive COVID-19 Cases

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy shared some great news with the media on Monday morning. Heading into the start of the game week against Tulsa, the Cowboy football team is sitting at zero in terms of positive COVID-19 cases.

“We’re sitting here at zero,” said coach Gundy. “I mean [Dr. Val Gene Iven] has been unbelievable. I mean the guy should write a book on how to handle the virus.”

The worry going into the season was how well the team could handle positive cases and how to keep players safe once students arrived back on campus. Despite Stillwater being a hot spot for positive cases over the past few weeks, Cowboy football has done as good as anyone in the country.

"Our medical group is on the cutting edge with what they did and it just so happened that Dr. [Val Gene] Iven's plan was essentially flawless from the fact that we brought them in as early as possible," said coach Gundy. "We gained tons of information and learned throughout the process. We’re sitting here at zero."

The Cowboys still have two more required COVID-19 tests mandated by the Big 12 to take later this week: Wednesday and on Friday, the day before the season opener against Tulsa.

“We’re testing three times a week,” Gundy said. “We still have to test again Wednesday and Friday. You ask me where we’re at now, I gave you those numbers. Can they change, sure? Will they change throughout the season? I’m sure they will.”

Oklahoma State’s season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 12 was postponed to Sept. 19 due to COVID-19 precautions. Tulsa football had a rash of positive cases throughout fall camp, which caused the coaching staff to cancel a majority of the practices. Headed into last week, the Golden Hurricane had practiced just a handful of times since the beginning of August, certainly a worst-case scenario for Tulsa.

Both TCU and Baylor had to postpone their season openers due to positive COVID-19 cases. Baylor’s game against Louisiana Tech had been postponed due to positive cases and contact tracing in the La Tech program.

As for TCU, its game against SMU had to be put off due to a rash of positive cases in the TCU program.

Had Oklahoma State known about Tulsa wanting to postpone the season opener last week, it’s possible the Cowboys could’ve scheduled a game against SMU for Sept. 12.

The Oklahoma State athletic department as a whole has done a great job since bringing the athletes back on campus the first part of June. According to the athletic department’s COVID-19 update release last Monday, since June 1, when football started to arrive back in groups, the athletic department has had 101 positive cases in all sports. As of last week, the football team had just seven positive cases.

The athletic department will release updated cases numbers later in the day on Monday.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Moves Up in Associated Press and Coaches Polls

After the first week of football, Oklahoma State has moved up in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Qwontrel Walker Moves Into Top 15 All Time Oklahoma High School Rushing Leaders

2021 Stillwater Running Back, Qwontrel Walker Moves Into Top 15 All Time Oklahoma High School Rushing Leaders

Marshall Levenson

by

Shipman1

Wasel Learning the Lessons That Go With Being a Young Quarterback

Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel is going through some lessons in his first season as the starter.

Robert Allen

by

Allen Dunn

Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State's Big 12 Opener Against West Virginia

The Big 12 just announced the game details for Oklahoma State's game against West Virginia on Sept. 26 in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

Football Staff Offered Pay Cuts, but Negotiations Ended as Staff and Athletic Director Disagreed on Percentage

Oklahoma State staff salary reductions did not include football staff, but they made an offer

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

It is so Time for the Cowboys to Play Somebody and Special Teams Ready

Oklahoma State football has final scrimmage and look at special teams

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Oklahoma State Makes Top Eight for In-State Standout

Oklahoma State basketball has made the top eight cut for Edmond (OK) Memorial standout point guard Sean Pedulla

Zach Lancaster

Carson May is Grabbing Attention and is Proving He is a Division I QB Recruit

Carson May of Jones throws for three and runs for two touchdowns against Luther.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Struggles Through First Weekend of College Football

It was a rough day for the Big 12 as three teams lost to teams from the Sun Belt in the first weekend of college football

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls Soccer Opens with Win at K-State

Oklahoma State beats Kansas State in the Big 12 soccer opener for both schools.

Pokes Report Staff