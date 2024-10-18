Oklahoma State Freshman QB Zane Flores Out For Season
The questions lingering around Oklahoma State freshman quarterback Zane Flores were answered earlier today. Flores was ruled out for the remainder of the season as a result of a lower leg injury, which will require season-ending surgery, according to a report from Scott Wright of The Oklahoman.
Flores didn’t travel with the Oklahoma State football team on its trip to Provo, Utah, to face Big 12 powerhouse BYU, initially reported by OSU sideline reporter Robert Allen on his radio show Friday morning. Mention of Flores on the depth chart for the BYU game circulated earlier in the week but that turned out to be just rumors in the wind.
The Cowboys take on No. 13 BYU at 9:15 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium following a tumultuous 0-3 start to their Big 12 schedule. The quarterback position had been a major conversation piece leading up to this week with the O-State coaching staff making the decision on Thursday to go with redshirt sophomore Garret Rangel against the Cougars.
Flores had been labeled as the quarterback of the future for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. But following a redshirt season in 2023, Flores was expected to play backup to Alan Bowman in 2024. The team’s medical report on Flores had been kept under wraps for a majority of the season and everything points to the redshirt freshman likely looking at a medical redshirt this season following season ending surgery.
Now a major question comes into play concerning the future of Zane Flores and the Cowboy organization. Will Flores hit the transfer portal following this season with a full four years of eligibility remaining? Does Zane return next season to compete for the starting quarterback position at Oklahoma State?
Only time will tell in the ever-evolving story of Zane Flores in the Oklahoma State Cowboys. For now, the starting quarterback job is in the hands of Garret Rangel with Bowman likely handling backup duties.
