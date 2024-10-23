Oklahoma State Freshman QB Could Help Program Rebuild
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are on track for a losing season. If it sounds crazy, it's because it'd be the first time since 2005 the program has had a losing season. Still, it's the reality of their current situation.
Oklahoma State struggling, to this extent, is odd given their circumstances. They returned some of the most talent in college football with a roster that posted a 10-4 record with some incredible victories just a season ago.
Given their current standing on the season -- with a four-game losing streak currently under their belt -- it might best for the program to place a heavy emphasis on the future. This could be coming soon, too.
With Garret Rangel set to miss the rest of the season with injury, Alan Bowman is returning as the starting quarterback. Just behind Bowman on the depth chart is true freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith from California.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy broke down what he's seen in Smith for the quarterback to be able to be in a position to potentially get a big opportunity late in the season.
“We’re giving him more reps,” Gundy said. “Kind of what we saw in high school. He runs around. He can be elusive. He’s an accurate thrower, but the role that he’s played up until a couple weeks ago, you don’t know much because he’s looking at cards and going against the other team’s defense. So you don’t know a lot about him.”
Smith could provide a spark. That won't necessarily impact this season, but it could be a strong glimpse of the program's future, and having some confidence in some quarterback stability could be huge for a program that feels like it's on the rocks.
With practically an unsalvagable season, leaning into the freshman to get experience while maintaining his redshirt could be the best move currently.
