For the First Time Since 2008, Oklahoma State Goes Without a Pick in the NFL Draft

STILLWATER -- With the exception of former starting offensive guard Arlington Hambright, who grad transferred to Colorado, Oklahoma State did not have one of their players' name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. It broke a streak of 11 years in a row of Cowboys being picked in the NFL Draft. There are reasons as Oklahoma State had a young team. There were only 12 senior lettermen and only four senior starters from last season with three-year starting cornerback A.J. Green being the best prospect. Green played in the Senior Bowl and was invited and participated in the NFL Combine.

Saturday had to start with frustration for Green as his hometown NFL team the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa corner Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa. I promise that will be a chip on the shoulder circumstance for A.J. Green.

This game winning interception at Iowa State was a highlight in Green's career and I know him well enough to know he will be determined to prove NFL scouts, coaches, and administrators wrong, USA Today Sports Images - Reese Strickland

Green had as high as a third round grade by some, but was no doubt hurt by his 4.62 in the forty at the NFL Combine. He came back and improved that at Oklahoma State's Pro Day to 4.5 by the Pokes Report watches. He was at the Senior Bowl and practiced well and played well in the game. However, he was injured in Mobile and that impacted his Combine performance. Green delivers excellent size as he measured just short of 6-2 and weighs in at 202 pounds. He is also a smart player that knows how to study video and reads routes well.

There were only 10 players that worked out at the Cowboys annual Pro Day in front of scouts from all but two of the NFL teams by our count.

Dru Brown didn't wait on the NFL Draft and instead, jumped on an offer from the CFL. USA Today Sports Images - Thomas Shea | 2019 Dec 27

Quarterback Dru Brown signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League just a couple of days after the Pro Day workouts.

Kicker Matt Ammedola, offensive guard Marcus Keyes, wide receiver Jordan McCray, special teams performer and linebacker Philip Redwine-Bryant, center Johnny Wilson and cornerback Kemah Siverand all have pretty good chances at signing as a rookie free agent. Cornerback Bryce Balous and defensive end Mike Scott were also on the field for Pro Day but we have not heard as much feedback on those two players.

There were two other players with Oklahoma State connections that were also not chosen in former OSU wide receiver Jalen McCleskey that finished at Tulane where his dad is an assistant coach and defensive tackle Darrion Daniels that finished at Nebraska where his brother plays.

Not being drafted for A.J. Green was disappointing, but Monday Green and his family suffered a terrible loss as Green's father Alvin James Green passed away.

Green posted on Twitter earlier this week, "2020 Couldn’t Get Any Worse! I love you Pops! May Your Soul Rest In Paradise! Our name will live On! Always Smiling Willing To do anything for Me. I love You. I’m not Ok nor will I be OK soon but i will find the strength from within and continue the legacy of Alvin James Green."

Green also changed the name on his Twitter account to A.J. Green III. There is no doubt that Green would have been sitting in the same room and likely the same sofa with his father. His dad was one of his biggest fans.

I first met Green and his dad at a Nike Opening Regional combine at Arlington Lamar High School. Green was one of the best defenders there coming out of DeSoto. He was a two-time first-team all-district player and an honorable mention all-state player and team MVP. He also played basketball.

At Oklahoma State, Green was a rare straight four-year player at corner, starting three of those seasons. He played in nine games as a freshman and had a pair of tackles in the Alamo Bowl win over Colorado.

From that point on Green started every game for Oklahoma State for three straight seasons, 39 games in a row and finished his career tied for most consecutive starts with his fellow starting corner Rodarius Williams that came in with him, but red-shirted the first season.

In his career he finished with 147 total tackles, 119 unassisted tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions. He also defended 21 passes and forced a pair of fumbles.

Green made three definite plays, an interception at Iowa State and a pair of break-ups the past two seasons against West Virginia that clinched wins for the Cowboys.

Ammendola was a very successful and dependable kicker for Oklahoma State that had few hiccups. Keyes and Wilson were multi-year starters on the offensive line with Keyes starting most of four seasons with 50 starts. Wilson started 34 games. McCray was a grad transfer from South Alabama that caught 19 passes for 237-yards and two touchdowns.

Now, the next 24 hours will be filled with some of these players making a decision on which team offering, they want to sign with. That decision will be the first that could lead to them playing in the NFL or seeing their football career end.

ONGOING UDFA SIGNING LIST:

Kemah Siverand, CB, Seattle Seahawks