Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Final Practice of the Year for the Pokes

Robert Allen

HOUSTON, Texas -- The buses followed the escort motorcycles from the Harris County Sheriff's Office down the South Freeway heading toward downtown Houston and eventually over to TDECU Stadium on the University of Houston campus. For the final time this season the Cowboys were on the practice field in preparation for Friday's 5:45 p.m. kickoff with Texas A&M in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl. The team will go to NRG Stadium on Thursday and have a call out, where the coaches run through all the special teams units and position groups for the game. They will also have a short walk through and run around a little in the stadium to get used to it. That is not really a practice. 

Oklahoma State seems loose, prepared, confident, and as a team, they are having fun. One of the traditions of the final practice is the trading of jerseys. Quarterbacks Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders traded with Johnny Wilson and Bryce Bray, so Brown was wearing 72 and Sanders had on 78. The number six on Wilson and the number 3 on Bray were pretty stretched out. Cowboy back Jelani Woods wore number one and slot receiver Landon Wolf wore 89. Players across the board traded practice jerseys. 

“Obviously, being with family is awesome, but any time you’re playing football at this time of year it’s something special," Brown said looking out of place wearing #72. "We’re enjoying ourselves here. I think we’re all excited. We’ve been practicing for quite a while now, so we just want to play the game already.”

During the main part of practice, the two sides of the ball split up as the defense worked against Texas A&M scouts inside the stadium and the offense went inside the Cougars indoor facility and worked against a Texas A&M scout defense. 

After practice, strength and conditioning chief Rob Glass passed out another tradition with coins to the seniors after their last practice that have the four principles of the program engraved on them. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke to the team and then they headed back to the hotel for a traditional Christmas dinner that included all the players, the coaches, support staff, and families. There were a lot of kids and even some 506 miles away from Stillwater, closer for some players from home and further for others like Dru Brown and especially Chuba Hubbard, the dinner felt like Christmas with lots of children and turkey and top sirloin, green beans and cornbred dressing, even bread pudding and pumpkin pie for dessert. 

“I would be home spending time with my family, opening gifts, but this time spending it with the guys and trying to win a bowl game is phenomenal," defensive end Tyler Lacy told members of the media on Tuesday.

Next is the main course for the week and that is the game with the Aggies on Friday. Under Gundy, Oklahoma State is 9-4 in bowl games and winners of three bowl games in a row. They are looking for 10 overall and a fourth in succession on Dec. 27.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Key Match-Ups for the Texas Bowl and Big 12 Bowl Predictions

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M match-ups and Big 12 bowl predictions

Record-Setting Oklahoma State Quarterback, Rusty Hilger, Dies at 57

Zach Lancaster

Former Oklahoma State and NFL quarterback Rusty Hilger has passed away at age 57.

Teven Jenkins Realizing He Has Bright Future in Football

Robert Allen

Teven Jenkins is one of the best offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cowboys Share Time with Children on Christmas Eve

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Cowboys spend time with foster children at the Children's Museum of Houston

Cowboys Work Special Teams Christmas Eve and Dru Brown talks Bowl Experience

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State quarterback Dru Brown talks about bowl practice and this being his last game.

Cowboy Coaching Christmas/Bowl Situation

Robert Allen

Kasey Dunn, Joe Bob Clements, and Sean Gleeson are all in Houston coaching with Oklahoma State as of now.

Oklahoman Releases All-State first-team and At Least Three Future Cowboys on It.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State has three future players, maybe more, that were named first-team All-State by The Oklahoman newspaper.

Cowboys Lose Receiver Coach Kasey Dunn to UNLV

Robert Allen

Kasey Dunn leaving Oklahoma State to be offensive coordinator at UNLV

Gunnar Gundy Talks College Plan for Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Gunnar Gundy will walk-on and play quarterback for his dad at Oklahoma State

Cowboys compete, but Aggies take the Rodeo Bowl

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State football players competed with Texas A&M in the Rodeo Bowl at the Texas Bowl