Oklahoma State Helmet Havoc Bracket

The Oklahoma State football program was trying to find something to pass the time and create some excitement in these trying times and where better to go to than the graphic design department?

In honor of this time of year when March Madness would normally be taking place, an interactive bracket-style idea seems perfect.

What kind of bracket is this you may ask?

An Oklahoma State helmet bracket!

Over the next few weeks, fans will get to vote on the team's twitter page, which helmet is their favorite! From the looks of their graphic, these helmets look to all have been from the past two seasons with 16 total helmets.

Oklahoma State is known for having some of the best uniforms on all of college football, with the helmet normally being the main attraction. Personally, my favorite helmets are the throwback, Barry Sanders era style helmets with the old “OSU” script on the side, which we have worn two different versions of on homecoming the past two seasons.

There will be a new vote each day with the championship round being held on April 6th!

I recommend that all of you go and vote each day and make this a fun experience for fans!