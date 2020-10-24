Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Official Game Thread

STILLWATER -- After nearly three weeks off due to open weeks, both planned and unplanned, Oklahoma State is back in action in Boone Pickens Stadium! The No. 6 ranked Cowboys are set to face off against the No. 17 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, one of the favorites in the Big 12.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders is back this week after missing the first three games after the season after suffering a high ankle sprain against Tulsa in week one.

Running back Chuba Hubbard has gotten better with each passing week, as has receiver Tylan Wallace. Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth did a great job in filling in for Sanders as he helped lead the Pokes to a 3-0 record. He'll also be available today against Iowa State.

The Cowboy defense is set to face a tough Cyclone offense led by quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar. The Cowboys have had one of the best defenses in not just the conference, but in the country as they're led by Amen Ogbongbemiga, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Rodarius Williams and Trace Ford.

First quarter

Iowa State wins the opening toss, Oklahoma State will receive the opening kickoff

Punt! Oklahoma State forces an ISU punt following a first down-saving tackle by edge rusher Calvin Bundage (8:55) Oklahoma State takes over 1st and 10 from their own 17-yard line.

Touchdown: Iowa State's Brock Purdy gets into the end zone after taking a QB keep around the right side (6:57) Oklahoma State trails 7-0

Missed field goal! ISU pushed a field goal wide left! OSU takes over on their own 31-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN! Spencer Sanders finds a wide-open Jelani Woods for a 35-yard score! (0:55) Oklahoma State ties it up 7-7!

Second quarter

Punt! Kolby Harvell-Peel and Amen Ogbongbemiga come up with a huge third down stop to start the second quarter!