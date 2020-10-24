SI.com
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: Official Game Thread

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- After nearly three weeks off due to open weeks, both planned and unplanned, Oklahoma State is back in action in Boone Pickens Stadium! The No. 6 ranked Cowboys are set to face off against the No. 17 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, one of the favorites in the Big 12.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders is back this week after missing the first three games after the season after suffering a high ankle sprain against Tulsa in week one.

Running back Chuba Hubbard has gotten better with each passing week, as has receiver Tylan Wallace. Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth did a great job in filling in for Sanders as he helped lead the Pokes to a 3-0 record. He'll also be available today against Iowa State.

The Cowboy defense is set to face a tough Cyclone offense led by quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight end  Charlie Kolar. The Cowboys have had one of the best defenses in not just the conference, but in the country as they're led by Amen Ogbongbemiga, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Rodarius Williams and Trace Ford.

First quarter

Iowa State wins the opening toss, Oklahoma State will receive the opening kickoff

Punt! Oklahoma State forces an ISU punt following a first down-saving tackle by edge rusher Calvin Bundage (8:55) Oklahoma State takes over 1st and 10 from their own 17-yard line.

Touchdown: Iowa State's Brock Purdy gets into the end zone after taking a QB keep around the right side (6:57) Oklahoma State trails 7-0

Missed field goal! ISU pushed a field goal wide left! OSU takes over on their own 31-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN! Spencer Sanders finds a wide-open Jelani Woods for a 35-yard score! (0:55) Oklahoma State ties it up 7-7!

Second quarter

Punt! Kolby Harvell-Peel and Amen Ogbongbemiga come up with a huge third down stop to start the second quarter!

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Decent offensive start to this game for Spencer Sanders and Co.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Oof. Rough way to end a nice opening drive. Cyclones stop the Pokes, Alex Hale pushes a field goal wide right.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

That's a first down saving tackle right there by Calvin Bundage.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Pass by Sanders was tipped at the line and intercepted by ISU. Offense needs to settle down.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Can't put that ISU score on the Cowboy defense. They were given a really short field to deal with and still did well.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Wow....I think Sanders has let himself get over-amped. Hope he settles down & settles-in.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Early hot take, but it's time to burn the gray lol

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Amen! Not a fan of the gray

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Does it seem like we’re slipping on the turf more than normal?

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Yikes, not a great offensive start to this game. Sanders is 7-of-11 for 61 yards and a pick and Hubbard has six carries for 19 yards. ISU defense is looking good.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Kind of wondering if OSU showed up to play today.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

Ouch.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Once again, another big break there for #OkState, this time with a missed ISU field goal. 1st and 10 for the Cowboys on their own 31 yard line.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

That was such an impressive pass there from Sanders to Woods. Seems like the Cowboys have figured it out...for now.

CanadianCowboy
CanadianCowboy

THAT’S better

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Schneider going down after the play, but walking off the field under his own power is such a great sign! Cowboys and Dickey can't afford to lose anymore offensive linemen this season.

ZachLancaster
ZachLancaster

Editor

Look at Spencer Sanders picking up that first down. Starting to look more confident as this game goes on.

