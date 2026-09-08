Oklahoma State’s Jacob Sexton Out for Season After Suffering Lower Leg Injury

Oklahoma State Cowboys left tackle Jacob Sexton was taken off the depth chart for Saturday’s game with Oregon due to an injury, per head coach Eric Morris.

Morris said that Sexton suffered a broken leg on the first drive of Saturday’s game with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Morris said during his Tuesday press conference that Sexton is out for the season.

Sexton collapsed to the ground in pain after his right leg was rolled over by Tulsa safety Ashton Williams after he missed a tackle. Sexton was trying to block up field for running back Caleb Hawkins. He was carted off with his lower right leg in an air cast.

Now, the Cowboys must move forward with one of their most experienced offensive linemen as they prepare to host the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Plan Without Jacob Sexton

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The depth chart at left tackle is now an “OR” situation with Desmond Magiya and Shaun Torgeson, both of which played the position after Sexton left the game. Magiya remains an “OR” at left guard behind Johnny Dickson III while Torgeson remains an “OR” along with Ashton Lepo.

Morris made it clear that someone must step up into that role. He said that it’s not a week for the Cowboys to feel sorry for themselves. He said the starter will come down to who practices the best this week.

One additional change to the depth chart was the removal of true freshman Ja’Qwon Evans, who was seen as Sexton’s backup for the first game. Both Magiya and Torgeson have experience playing left tackle. Magiya played 251 snaps at left tackle in 2025 with North Texas. Torgeson was the starter at left tackle for Portland State in 2025 and played nearly 800 snaps.

The Cowboys are still without Braydon Nelson, who was Morris’ starting left tackle last year at North Texas. He is seeking to ramp up his recovery from a knee injury the next couple of weeks. Morris said on Saturday that he won’t push Nelson into the lineup and he won’t be ready this week.

It's possible that Sexton's collegiate career is over. With the new age-based eligibility rule, players get five years to play five years. Sexton is in his fifth collegiate season and has already used his redshirt. Previously, he could have applied for a medical hardship redshirt. The NCAA is only allowing waivers and redshirts under unique circumstances moving forward.