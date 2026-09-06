Oklahoma State Postgame Quotes That Matter from Eric Morris After Loss to Tulsa

Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris was hoping to celebrate a win on Saturday against Tulsa. He got something far different.

The Cowboys (0-1) lost to the Golden Hurricane (1-0), 24-10, putting OSU in the uncomfortable position of losing to Tulsa for the second straight year. Oklahoma State never led in the game.

Morris spoke to the Cowboys Sports Network during the post-game radio broadcast to talk about the game.

Morris on How He Felt About The Cowboys Performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m utterly embarrassed, embarrassed for our fans, for our players, for everybody involved in this, this university and in the sport that we play with so much history. I mean, we got beat on every level today. I mean, for an offense that's supposed to be explosive … we played awful. I mean, there's no other way to put it. You know, me as a play caller, I probably had some dumb [things]looking back on it, fourth down stops.”

Morris on Tulsa

“They did a really nice job up front. They were physical on the defensive line, rotated guys in there. You know, when [OSU LT Jacob] Sexton went down, I thought we struggled a little bit on on the perimeter, on the edge. But we’ve got to get somebody in there that can do it.”

Morris on the OSU Defense

“I thought our defense played pretty good in the first half. You know, really good. I think they were 0-for-6 on third downs and had some momentum. I’ve got to figure out if we got tired, if we didn't play enough, because I thought they were able to lean on us and win the game in the fourth quarter on the ground.”

Morris on the Impact of Losing Jacob Sexton

Oklahoma State’s Jacob Sexton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don't think it impacted me as much as it just our overall team. Sexton's been a phenomenal addition for us, probably our best offensive lineman through the course fall camp. A leader for us. He just got voted a captain. He's worked his tail off. He’s a really, really good player. And I hate it for the kid. He’s a phenomenal human being. He’s just been hit by the injury bug the last couple of years. He worked so hard to get back into shape. I hated for him more than anything.”

Morris On Getting 92 New Players to Play Together

“Tell the truth Monday is not going to be fun. I believe in telling the truth, and these guys need to see it. We have to make them accountable to what's going on. We had busts out there that were not typical of some guys that that hurt this football team on both sides of the football. I think the sloppiest part was probably the offense, which makes me even more angry. I'm the one in charge of that unit. So I wear this solely on my sleeve. I got hired to do a job, and I need to do a better job.”

Morris on Message to His Team After Loss

“We got to find out who wants to play. I’ve got to find out. We had a ton of cramping and a bunch of people going out. We are not in shape. Whatever happened there was not good enough holistically. Do we need to go back to the drawing board? We’ll watch it as coaches together and we'll figure out the people that we think that we can build this program around. We're going to build it with tough people and people that are resilient and but that is not the product that I saw today. There was not a lot of resiliency out there.”