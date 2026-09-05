Who Oklahoma State Football Started Against Tulsa in Season Opener

More than nine months of preparation and planning have followed the Oklahoma State Cowboys into their season opener with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

For new head coach Eric Morris and his staff, Saturday’s game marks his first as Cowboys head coach. There will be a lot of first for him — including his first starting lineup as Oklahoma State head coach.

When the Cowboys released their depth chart on Tuesday, it was the first of his tenure. It included several “OR’s” when it came to starters. For at least one game, those “OR’s” were cleared up.

During the game, the Cowboys lost left tackle Jacob Sexton to a lower right leg injury, and he was replaced by Desmond Magiya, the back-up left guard. On the right side, Ashton Lepo and Shaun Torgeson were expected to share reps.

Morris may want to frame it one day. His first starting lineup as Oklahoma State head coach. Here it is, based on live scoring for the contest, as the Cowboys tried to end an 11-game losing streak after a 1-11 season that prompted the firing of Mike Gundy.

Oklahoma State Starting Lineup vs. Tulsa

OFFENSE

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LT 79 Jacob Sexton (6-6; 328; RSr.; Edmond, OK)

LG 54 Johnny Dickson III (6-2; 317; RSr.; Corpus Christi, TX)

C 56 Tyler Mercer (6-4; 300; RSo.; Prosper, TX)

RG 68 Joseph Hanson (6-4; 302; Sr.; Niceville, FL)

RT 77 Ashton Lepo (6-7; 320; RSr.; Grand Haven, MI)

Z (WR) 2 Chris Barnes (5-7; 169; RSo.; Houston, TX)

X (WR) 0 Justin Bowick (6-5; 209; RSr.; Atlanta, GA)

Y (WR) 1 Miles Coleman (5-6; 158; Jr.; Austin, TX)

TE 44 Carson Kolb (6-4; 235; RSo.; Scottsdale, AZ)

RB 24 Caleb Hawkins (6-0; 219; So.; Shawnee, OK)

QB 17 Drew Mestemaker (6-3; 215; RSo.; Austin, TX)

DEFENSE

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Christian Bodnar. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

END 95 Jaleel Johnson (6-4; 270; RSr.; Oklahoma City, OK)

NT 92 Jerry Lawson (6-1; 312; Sr.; Breckenridge, TX)

DT 94 Braylon Rigsby (6-3; 283; RJr.; Woodville, TX)

RUSH 10 James Williams (6-5; 256; RSr.; Kansas City, MO)

SAM 32 Ethan Wesloski (6-1; 234; RSr.; McKinney, TX)

MIKE 3 Tate Romney (6-1; 223; RSr.; Chandler, AZ)

FS 1 Evan Jackson (5-11; 188; Sr.; Houston, TX)

BS 7 Quinton Hammonds (6-1; 206; Jr.; Allen, TX)

Nickel 6 Christian Bodnar (6-0; 188; RJr.; Tampa, FL)

CB 9 LaDainian Fields (6-1; 176; RSo.; Del City, OK)

CB 4 Mo Horn (5-11; 183; RSr.; Tulsa, OK)