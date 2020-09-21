SI.com
Pokes Report
Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State at Kansas

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 road opener against Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks has been announced. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

It could potentially be the second week in a row the Cowboys play on ABC as the Big 12 opener against West Virginia in Stillwater this Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Cowboys are coming off a hard-fought 16-7 win over Tulsa this past Saturday in the season opener.

As for the Jayhawks, they were off this week with the rest of the Big 12, but they started the season with a disappointing 38-23 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders went down with a high ankle sprain against Tulsa this past Saturday and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy told the media on Monday the coaching staff hasn't made a decision on who a replacement quarterback for the West Virginia game would be, but after his performance on Saturday, one would have to think it would be freshman Shane Illingworth.

Related: Offensive review of Oklahoma State's win over Tulsa.

Illingworth, out of Norco (CA) High School, came in the game at the start of the second half in relief for Ethan Bullock who struggled throughout the remainder of the first half.

Illingworth's first drive resulted in him going 3-for-3 for 73 yards and he'd lead the Cowboys to the 16-7 win.

Related: Defensive review of Oklahoma State's win over Tulsa.

As for the Cowboy defense, they held the Golden Hurricane at bay long enough for the offense to score. There haven't been too many situations in the recent history of Oklahoma State football where the defense was one of the main reasons the Pokes won a game, but Saturday is definitely one of the best examples of it.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Oklahoma State kicks the season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium. Follow along with the action with the official game thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Sanders in Walking Boot, to Be Re-Evaluated on Wednesday

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is currently in a walking boot after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's season opener against Tulsa. According to Mike Gundy, Sanders will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Get Commitment From Elite Stillwater Linebacker Gabe Brown

Oklahoma State and Jim Knowles has landed the commitment of Stillwater's standout linebacker Gabe Brown in the 2022 class. Brown recorded 126 total tackles last season as a sophomore and is one of the best athletes in the state regardless of class.

Marshall Levenson

Matthew Wolff Comes Up Short in Final Round of U.S. Open

Despite leading the field entering championship Sunday, Matthew Wolff came up short in the final round to finish in second place in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Zach Lancaster

Offensive Review vs. Tulsa: Run Game Schemes, Communication, Fourth Quarter Strong

An offensive review of Oklahoma State's 16-7 win over Tulsa, including head coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn talking about the Cowboys' offensive performance.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Cowboys Fall in Updated Weekly Polls

Following a close 16-7 win over Tulsa in the season opener, Oklahoma State fell in both the updated weekly Associated Press and Coaches polls

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Socially Distanced BPS Experience From A Spectators Perspective

Saturday marked the first ever socially distanced football game inside of Boone Pickens Stadium. I experienced the game myself and also talked to students, fans, and parents of players to get their insight on their experience in a bizarre game and environment.

Marshall Levenson

How Much Does COVID-19 Impact College Football? It Nearly Erased an Oklahoma State Win

Oklahoma State quarterback Shane Illingworth could not have saved the day a week ago.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Defensive Review vs. Tulsa: Tackling was Strong, Highlight Play, and Confidence Building

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Cowboy players Tanner McCalister and Tre Sterling on defense in win over Tulsa.

Robert Allen

Freshman QB Rescues Cowboys

True freshman Shane Illingworth shined in his debut with Oklahoma State

John Helsley

by

CaliforniaCowboy