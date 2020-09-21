Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State at Kansas

STILLWATER -- The details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 road opener against Les Miles and the Kansas Jayhawks has been announced. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on either ABC or ESPN.

It could potentially be the second week in a row the Cowboys play on ABC as the Big 12 opener against West Virginia in Stillwater this Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Cowboys are coming off a hard-fought 16-7 win over Tulsa this past Saturday in the season opener.

As for the Jayhawks, they were off this week with the rest of the Big 12, but they started the season with a disappointing 38-23 loss to Coastal Carolina.

Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders went down with a high ankle sprain against Tulsa this past Saturday and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy told the media on Monday the coaching staff hasn't made a decision on who a replacement quarterback for the West Virginia game would be, but after his performance on Saturday, one would have to think it would be freshman Shane Illingworth.

Illingworth, out of Norco (CA) High School, came in the game at the start of the second half in relief for Ethan Bullock who struggled throughout the remainder of the first half.

Illingworth's first drive resulted in him going 3-for-3 for 73 yards and he'd lead the Cowboys to the 16-7 win.



As for the Cowboy defense, they held the Golden Hurricane at bay long enough for the offense to score. There haven't been too many situations in the recent history of Oklahoma State football where the defense was one of the main reasons the Pokes won a game, but Saturday is definitely one of the best examples of it.