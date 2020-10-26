Holding Pattern: Game and TV Details for Oklahoma State at Kansas State To Be Announced This Weekend

STILLWATER --Game and TV details have been announced for week 10 action in the Big 12 and there are two options on the table for Oklahoma State at Kansas State.

The Cowboys and Wildcats will either kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC or 3 p.m. CT on FOX.

If I had a say in the decision making process, I'd pick 11 a.m. on ABC every day of the week and twice on Sunday. That first game of the day, especially on ABC is usually always a great match up and this game is shaping up to be no different.

Oklahoma State remains at No. 6 in the country following the 24-21 win over No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday and Kansas State moved up to No. 16 in the country following a dominating 55-14 win over Kansas.

The Cowboys face a tough Texas team this weekend in Stillwater for a Halloween showdown and the Wildcats travel to West Virginia for a showdown with the Mountaineers.

We'll know our answer to the channel and time following and depending the outcome of both of these games this weekend.

Oklahoma State continued their winning streak this past weekend with an impressive win over a tough Iowa State team. This was the first game back for quarterback Spencer Sanders who's missed time following an ankle injury against Tulsa in the season opener.

It was his first full game in 51 weeks as he missed the rest of the 2019 season after he injured his thumb against Kansas last year. So there was a bit of rust that needed to be knocked off. It took a few series to get going, but Sanders finished the game going 20-of-29 for 235 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

As for the Cowboy defense, they remain one of the best in the country. The Pokes held Iowa State to seven first half points and 3-of-13 on third down conversions on the game. They also finished with seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries, four pass breakups, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception.

As for the leading back in the conference, Breece Hall, other than one carry for 70-yards and another of 66-yards and a score, he had 18 carries for 52-yards. As for the rest of the Cyclones, they had 91-yards rushing on 33 carries.