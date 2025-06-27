Oklahoma State Lands 2026 4-Star Defensive Lineman, No. 1 In-State Recruit
Oklahoma State’s recruiting journey is only getting better.
On Friday, OSU landed a commitment from Tajh Overton, a four-star defensive lineman who ranks as the top recruit in Oklahoma. In the class of 2026, Overton will wrap up his career at Owasso High School next season before making the leap to OSU.
At 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Overton brings some more size to the Cowboys’ defensive front. With new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham looking to make his mark on OSU’s defense, additions like Overton will make his job much easier.
Overton had offers from a number of prestigious schools, including Oklahoma, Texas and USC. With OSU not only being able to beat some top schools from around the country but also some schools within close proximity, it shows that the Cowboys’ appeal to recruits is perhaps the strongest it’s ever been.
247Sports ranks Overton as the No. 174 player in the country and the 27th-best defensive lineman. With Overton set to come to Stillwater in the near future, the Cowboys could be at the start of a special run.
While getting a commitment from Overton is truly program-altering news on its own, it’s an even bigger deal for the Cowboys after landing a commitment from another star defensive lineman just a few days ago. On Wednesday, the Cowboys earned a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Danny Beale III.
Beale, a star in the class of 2026 from Arkansas, is also the best player in his home state. With the Cowboys beating out some of the top programs in the country for both players, this has been a dream week in recruiting for Mike Gundy’s squad.
These new commitments also show that OSU has clearly made some progress in re-establishing the Cowboy culture this offseason. After going 3-9 and the program seeming to be stagnating, the Cowboys made significant changes across the board, which has led to a new life for the team.