Oklahoma State Lands 3, Loses 1 of ESPN's Top 100 Transfer Portal Players

lahoma State has been one of college football’s busiest teams this offseason, and that includes some movement among the best players in the country.

Over the past couple of months, OSU has begun to reshape its roster under Eric Morris as he looks to get the program back to the top of the Big 12 picture. While it might take some time to accomplish their biggest goals, the Cowboys have made some huge moves in the transfer portal this offseason, and it’s reflected in ESPN’s latest rankings.

On Friday, ESPN released a list of its top 100 players in the transfer portal, and there were plenty of Oklahoma State players on the list. Landing three of the top 100 players, it’s no surprise that OSU’s new quarterback is the highest-ranked of them all.

Drew Mestemaker came in at No. 10 on the list for ESPN, and for good reason. Ranked fourth among quarterbacks in the portal, Mestemaker has a clear case that he’s underrated, given that he led the nation in passing in 2025 with 4,379 yards while adding 34 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.

While Mestemaker earned the No. 10 spot on the list, another one of his North Texas teammates was next for the Cowboys in running back Caleb Hawkins at No. 28. Last season, Hawkins was a key piece of Morris’ North Texas offense, rushing for 1,434 yards and an FBS-leading 25 touchdowns as a freshman.

Also leading the nation in total touchdowns from scrimmage with 29, Hawkins’ 370 yards and four scores as a receiver prove that he’ll be a dual-threat when he steps on the field in Stillwater. Of course, the receiving game might be dominated by the No. 83 player on ESPN’s list, Wyatt Young.

Another North Texas transfer, Young was Mestemaker’s top option in the passing game last season, connecting for 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. While it’s hard to say exactly how the Mean Green trio will adjust to the Big 12, it’s also hard to imagine anything but an explosive offense in Stillwater next season.

Of course, OSU also lost some talent this offseason, most notably losing the No. 51 player on ESPN’s list in Wendell Gregory, who transferred to Kansas State after a stellar year in Stillwater. Racking up 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble as a freshman, losing Gregory might sting the Cowboy defense a bit next season, but it’s clear that OSU should have enough offensive firepower to overcome any holes in the defense.