Oklahoma State Lands Auburn Wide Receiver in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has picked up a unique offensive weapon in the transfer portal.
On Saturday, OSU earned a commitment from Auburn transfer wide receiver Sam Jackson. Jackson entered the portal after only one season at Auburn and has an interesting career path as he enters his fifth season of college football.
In 2024, Jackson didn’t have much of a role for the Tigers and played in nine games. Throughout the year, he had only four touches on offense. He finished with two rushes for no gain and two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson adds to OSU’s depth in the receiver room, a spot that the Cowboys are desperate to replenish after a tough season. The Cowboys lost their three leading receivers from last season, with De’Zhaun Stribling headed to Ole Miss and Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens running out of eligibility.
OSU will be Jackson’s fourth stop in five seasons. His second stop at Cal was his most productive, but he didn’t play receiver there. Before playing for Auburn last season, Jackson was a quarterback.
At Cal, Jackson played five games, completing 51 of his 97 passes for 556 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. While his passing stats were never all that impressive, Jackson displayed his athletic ability when he ran with the ball.
Throughout his first three seasons as a quarterback, Jackson rushed 41 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns. His first two seasons came at TCU, where he finished with more rushes than pass attempts across 2021 and 2022.
During his time at TCU, he also crossed paths with OSU’s new offensive coordinator, Doug Meacham. As Meacham looks to build an elite offense in Stillwater, adding familiar faces can be helpful. While Jackson has yet to show he can be a reliable option at receiver, he could have an opportunity to be used in various ways with the Cowboys.
