Oklahoma State Lands Nebraska Offensive Lineman in Portal
Oklahoma State has some more size up front after its latest addition.
On Thursday, the Cowboys received a commitment from Nebraska transfer Grant Seagren, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Seagren spent his first two seasons of college football with the Cornhuskers and has three years of eligibility remaining as he heads to Stillwater.
As an offensive lineman at Nebraska, Seagren never saw action in his first year with the program, taking a redshirt in 2023. After taking his redshirt season, he had seven appearances in 2024 but was never a key part of the team in his time with the Cornhuskers.
As Seagren makes the move to OSU, he could be looking to carve out a role along the offensive line at another power conference school. While things didn’t work out for him at Nebraska, Seagren still has the chance to become a key contributor for the Cowboys next season.
As Seagren begins his journey at OSU, he will be looking to find his spot in new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham’s offense. With Meacham returning to his alma mater this offseason, the Cowboys have high hopes to have a bounce-back season in 2025, and Meacham’s offensive attack will be a massive part of that potential turnaround.
Throughout the offseason, OSU has been aggressive in the transfer portal and brought in numerous players from across the country in hopes of building a Big 12 contender. Seagren is one of the many new additions who have spent time at a power conference program in their career but are looking for a fresh start with increased opportunity.
Before Seagren made the jump to the FBS with Nebraska, he was a two-way player in his high school days in Oakland, Nebraska. Along with playing as a defensive lineman, Seagren actually played at tight end in high school.
While he has since made the move to being a full-time offensive lineman, Seagran could come into Stillwater a bit more skilled than some of his peers. As he looks to stand out in fall camp and carve out a spot along the offensive line, his previous experience could play a role.