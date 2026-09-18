Cowboys Insider: Why Oklahoma State’s Win Over Oregon Was a Recruiting Boost

For the 100 or so potential Oklahoma State Cowboys who took their official visit last Saturday, they saw a great reason to consider the Cowboys.

Not only did they get to see the Cowboys upset the Oregon Ducks, but they got to see a good old-fashioned field storming after the game — and many of the recruits found their way down to the field. They got to see head coach Eric Morris make his post-game speech to his players and they got to see what Stillwater was like after winning a football game. It’s been a year since the Cowboys have been able to do that.

“Winning’s the best recruiting tool of all — has been forever, will be forever,” Morris said on Tuesday.

This early in his tenure, the impact was impossible to miss.

The Near-Term and Far-Term OSU Recruiting Boost

It was hard to miss in the days after the game. Players who took their official visit, in some cases, also touted their offer from OSU. One offer was of note. Westside (Anderson, S.C.) defensive lineman Christian Webb-Scott revealed on social media that he had an offer from the Cowboys. He’s the No. 1 player in South Carolina per 247Sports.com (subscription required) in the Class of 2028.

Does OSU make that offer if it doesn’t beat Oregon? Maybe, maybe not. But why shouldn’t the Cowboys shoot their shot for a Class of 2028 player that seems to be on every SEC school’s target list?

Right now, more than a year out from the Class of 2028 signing day that’s one focus for Morris and his staff.

“We’ve got to continue to work on that next class [2028] just because that's kind of how the cycle's gotten,” Morris said. “It's almost a year early just because kids are graduating early now and coming to school early, and so it's kind of a double whammy.”

Many of the Cowboys’ true freshmen on campus right now did that in January — they enrolled early, started classes and got acclimated to the playbook. Morris envisions that many of the Class of 2027 players that have committed but can’t sign until December will do the same thing.

Morris isn’t closing the book on the Class of 2027, either. Signing day is in three months and while most of the players the Cowboys have offered have committed to other schools, it doesn’t mean they can’t be flipped. The Cowboys were able to flip top offensive line recruit Odaefe Oruru from Jenks, Okla., last month, who was committed to Arkansas.

Morris said that he’s landed some of his best recruits late in the cycle before signing day based on senior evaluation film.

“You know, we took three guys late in this class [2027], three of the best guys in this signing class that are here right now,” Morris said.

The process will be less chaotic this time around, too. Morris took the job just before his North Texas Mean Green played in the American Conference title game and he joined the program after the loss to Tulane. He didn’t have much time to put together a prep class. This time he has a full cycle to work with, something he’s relishing.

He also has something else he didn’t have nine months ago — a win over a Top 25 team. That’s worth plenty to 2027 recruits on the fence.

“I think for us to try to get back in on some people in this ’27 class, once they see the product, actually see what we're doing, get them on the phone, get them to Stillwater, experience this game day atmosphere,” Morris said. “That'll be something.”