Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin Stars Alongside Sooners LB Danny Stutsman in Schwab Ad
As it turns out, players in Stillwater and Norman can get along.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin posted a video for Schwab Meats featuring him and Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman. While the two are best known for their performances on Saturday, the two came together for an interesting ad.
The ad begins with the two stars in a doctor’s office waiting room, with both correcting their names as they head back for tests. After going through various tests, the two meet with the doctor for results, revealing that they have that dog in them.
Martin is no stranger to dog-related fun, as he donned some dog-themed shoes at OSU’s media day. Although he won’t be wearing those or eating a hot dog on the field, his results are undeniable.
Last season, Martin ranked sixth in the FBS and first in the Big 12 with 140 tackles. With 83 solo tackles, he also finished in the top three in the FBS in that category. He also ranked second in the Big 12 in tackles for loss with 16.
As he leads a linebacker group that features players such as Collin Oliver and Kendal Daniels, Martin will look to be a reliable player again in 2024. As he anchors the defense in Bryan Nardo’s second season, the Cowboys could be a force on that end.
Meanwhile, Stutsman has been the Sooners’ superstar defensively. Last season, he had 104 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception. As he helps OU in its first season in the SEC, Stutsman will be a player to watch.
While the sad reality is that the Cowboys and Sooners will not meet on the football field for the foreseeable future, seeing a couple of the state’s college football stars is a solid consolation.
