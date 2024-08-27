Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman a Nominee for 2024 Campbell Trophy
Alan Bowman has been a star for the Cowboys on and off the field.
On Tuesday, the National Football Foundation announced that Bowman is a nominee for the 2024 Campbell Trophy. “The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership,” according to the NFF’s site.
Coined by some as the “Academic Heisman,” the trophy is awarded to a player who has either received a bachelor’s degree or is in his final season of eligibility, have a 3.2 GPA or higher, is a significant contributor and has “exemplary leadership on the field, in the classroom and within the community.”
Bowman fits those categories and was the lone player nominated by the Cowboys for the award this season. He will look to become the second straight quarterback to win the award, as Oregon’s Bo Nix took home the trophy last season.
As he leads OSU under center next season, Bowman will have an opportunity to establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. With weapons such as Biletnikoff watch listers Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens to throw to, he will have no shortage of talent around him. Of course, Ollie Gordon’s running ability will help set up Bowman and OSU’s deep passing game.
In 2023, Bowman threw for 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns while throwing 14 interceptions. Although his numbers were not elite last season, he will be in a much better situation going into 2024.
As the lone quarterback at the top of the depth chart, Bowman will not have to worry about winning a position battle. Instead, he can grow with the team that played so well over the final months of 2023.
Considering OSU’s continuity on offense, Bowman’s on-field abilities should be on full display beginning Saturday.
