Oklahoma State Legend Barry Sanders Recovering From Heart-Related Health Scare
An Oklahoma State legend is recovering after a recent health scare.
On Friday, legendary OSU running back Barry Sanders announced he had a heart-related health event over Father’s Day weekend. Sanders released a statement via social media:
“To all of my supporters,
Over Father's Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart. It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine.
I am grateful for the amazing doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for providing me with needed care.My family and I are thankful for your prayers and support during this time.
Per my doctors' recommendation, I am taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being. I appreciate your understanding and continued support.”
Sanders played his college career at OSU from 1986-88 and had one of the best seasons in college football history as a junior. In 1988, Sanders won the Heisman Trophy while rushing for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns, which both still stand as NCAA single-season records.
As the only Heisman winner in OSU history, Sanders’ No. 21 jersey is retired by the Cowboys. Sanders also became the second Cowboy inducted into the OSU football Ring of Honor in 2021, and he was also honored with a statue outside Boone Pickens Stadium.
After his time in Stillwater, Sanders played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. Sanders made 10 Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro selection. He also won two NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards and was MVP in 1997.
Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 after his 2003 induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
READ MORE: OSU Stars Lexi Kilfoyl and Ollie Gordon Nominated For Big 12 Player of the Year
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.