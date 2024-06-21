OSU Stars Lexi Kilfoyl and Ollie Gordon Nominated For Big 12 Player of the Year
A couple of Oklahoma State’s best athletes have strong cases for Big 12 Player of the Year.
On Friday, the Big 12 announced the nominees for Big 12 Player of the Year as picked by their member schools. Each school picks one male and one female athlete for nomination, and the winner will be announced on June 26.
OSU’s two nominees were seemingly obvious choices for the 2023-24 athletic year. Recently ending her season in the top 3 of voting for Collegiate Player of the Year, Cowgirl softball ace Lexi Kilfoyl was nominated by OSU.
In leading the Cowgirls to their fifth consecutive Women’s College World Series, Kilfoyl was a force at pitcher. In 2024, Kilfoyl appeared in 39 games, starting 24.
Kilfoyl finished her final college season and second season in Stillwater with a 26-5 record. She held a 1.20 ERA throughout the season, allowing 112 hits and striking out 152 batters in 180.2 innings.
Meanwhile, football star Ollie Gordon earned the nod for OSU’s male representative. Gordon led the turnaround for OSU’s 2023 season and helped the team make its second Big 12 Championship Game in the past three seasons.
After receiving limited touches in the first three games, Gordon burst onto the season in Big 12 play and finished the season as the nation’s leading rusher with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. Gordon also showed his ability as a dual-threat player with 39 catches for 330 yards and one touchdown.
Gordon finished his sophomore season with nine 100-yard games, including back-to-back games with at least 270 yards against West Virginia and Cincinnati amid OSU’s season-defining five-game winning streak.
Although the Big 12 has no shortage of star athletes, OSU’s star players have been among the best in not only the conference but the entire country. Considering the seasons Kilfoyl and Gordon had, OSU has an opportunity to win both awards next week.
