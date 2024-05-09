Oklahoma State Linebacker Transfer Commits to Bowling Green
One of Oklahoma State’s transfers is heading to the MAC.
OSU transfer linebacker Donovan Stephens committed to Bowling Green with an announcement on social media Thursday. Stephens spent the past three seasons in Stillwater but could not find a consistent role.
Playing under three defensive coordinators in three years, Stephens never got much of an opportunity until Bryan Nardo arrived last season. Although most of his production came in blowouts, the Cowboys still trusted Stephens more in 2023 than they had in the past.
Stephens finished last season with 10 tackles, including a career-high four tackles in the Big 12 Championship loss against Texas. He also had multiple tackles in games against UCF, Arizona State and Central Arkansas.
In 2022, Stephens saw his first game action, playing in all 13 games for the Cowboys. Although almost all of his playing time came on special teams, he made his first career tackle in a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Before redshirting his first season at OSU in 2021, Stephens was a highly coveted recruit from Del City. According to ESPN, he was a four-star recruit and ranked the seventh-best player in Oklahoma.
That ranking made sense given his illustrious high school career, which included 303 tackles, five interceptions and 12 touchdowns in three seasons on varsity. Stephens was a multi-faceted player at Del City, playing both sides of the ball.
As a senior, he caught nine passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Stephens was also a state qualifier in powerlifting and made the state meet for 400 meters in track.
The Cowboys could never find a perfect fit for Stephens, and with OSU’s abundance of returning talent, any role for him in 2024 would have likely been limited. Still, Stephens should have an opportunity to find his spot at Bowling Green and help the Falcons try for a third straight bowl game.
