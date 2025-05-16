Oklahoma State Locks in Official Visit with 2026 DL Nehemiah Kolone
The constant search for the next big recruit to enter the picture for the Cowboys is a constant, never-ending struggle to keep up with what and who is trending. A Cowboy recruit recently came across my feed, and it was immediately evident that this kid had a special next-level talent.
Oklahoma State didn't have to look far to find an exceptional future defensive talent. 2026 Stillwater High School defensive lineman Nehemiah Kolone has been turning heads on the recruiting trail recently. The 6-foot-4 260-pound athlete currently holds upwards of 10 Division I offers from the likes of Michigan State, BYU, UCF, Baylor, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Kent State, Kansas, Tulsa Arizona and Oklahoma State.
The most impressive aspect of Kolone's skillset is what he can do in the classroom. He currently holds an impressive 4.1 GPA and recently dropped a 30 on his ACT. With AP finals fresh on his mind, Kolone took some time out of his busy schedule to talk recruiting, football and education with OK State on SI.
Stillwater HS has joined the ranks of Bixby, Jenks and Union as schools that produce DI talent. What has your high school experience been like thus far?
"My high school experience has been great, ever since I was a freshman, I got plenty of time to develop going against players like Josh Ford, and our coaches are some of the best in the business."
You have had some major DI offers heading into your final season of football. What is it like being a Stillwater kid and getting an offer from the Cowboys?
"It was really special for me because it was my first offer as well, and I’m just blessed to be able to have the opportunity I’ve been given."
What has been your process in determining your ultimate collegiate home?
"I’ve been keeping a very open mind and making sure I know as much as I can about each college and its culture on and off the field."
You recently posted some rather impressive ACT scores. How important is it to find a college that fits both your academic and athletic career plans?
"It is pretty important to me, but it definitely wouldn’t be the biggest issue, mostly just an good bonus."