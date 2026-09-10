Oklahoma State NFL Draft Stock Watch: Scouts, GMs Set to Descend on Stillwater

If Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker had NFL draft stock, it certainly took a massive hit last week against Tulsa.

But that doesn't mean that the NFL scouts aren't flocking to Stillwater for Saturday's game with Oregon.

But they won’t be scouting just Mestemaker. Oregon has several players that are considered potential first-round picks in next April’s draft, topped by Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Per the Tulsa World (subscription required), more than 20 NFL scouts have asked for credentials to scout Saturday’s game between the Cowboys (0-1) and the Ducks (1-0), which starts at 11 a.m. central on ESPN.

The NFL is Coming to Stillwater

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is more interesting is that the World also reported that two NFL general managers had asked for credentials. It’s not unusual for that many scouts to attend a game like Oklahoma State and Oregon. It is unusual for general managers to make the trip. When they do, they're usually looking at specific players that they want to get their own eyes on.

Mestemaker and Moore would fall in that category. But there are at least two other Ducks that NFL scouts and Cowboys fans will have their eyes on this weekend.

A recent ESPN first-round mock draft had Moore going No. 1 to Cleveland. Three other Ducks went in the mock draft — defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington (No. 17, Jacksonville) and tight end Jamari Johnson (No. 18, Denver).

They were the only three Ducks in the first-round mock, but they are not the only Ducks that should be considered first-round talents this early in the process.

For Mestemaker this is a second chance to make a first impression after he threw two interceptions, fumbled once and completed fewer than 60% of his passes against Tulsa. There is enough tape on the redshirt sophomore to lead scouts to believe the talent is there.

To be a potential first-round pick next spring, Mestemaker is going to have to show improvement at feeling and evading pressure, his accuracy and avoiding turnovers. It won’t be lost on scouts that this is his first start against a power conference opponent. He doesn’t have to turn pro next spring. He has two more years of college football ahead. But playing better enhances his options.

OSU’s ‘Other’ Draft Prospect

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Mestemaker has sucked up most of the oxygen around the NFL Draft for OSU, there is another player that at least one outlet believes has second-round value.

Pro Football Focus (subscription required) has a big board for the NFL draft based on its overall player scores and wide receiver Wyatt Young is ranked No. 51. He had PFF’s third best receiving grade last year. The site’s analysts wrote that Young has the “ideal build and route running savvy to be an NFL slot receiver.”

He’s already off to a good start, as he caught eight passes against Tulsa. With that many NFL scouts in attendance, Saturday is a great day for Young to have a great day.