Why One NFL Team Focusing Energy on Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker

While college football teams like Oklahoma State are gearing up for their first game of the season, NFL scouts are gearing up for a long grind of scouting college football.

They look at the game through a much different lens. NFL scouts have already fanned out across the country paying visits to campuses, talking with coaches and players, and sitting in press boxes and taking furious notes about the players they could potentially draft next April.

Coaches like Cowboys boss Eric Morris welcome those scouts with open arms when they’re allowed and during his radio show on Thursday, he noted that at least one NFL team has shown keen interest in his quarterback, Drew Mestemaker. There’s a good reason why.

The NFL Team Scouting Drew Mestemaker

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During his weekly radio show, Morris mentioned that a scout from the Baltimore Ravens paid the Cowboys a visit earlier this week and had plenty of questions about Mestemaker. Morris mentioned that scouts are keenly interested in the redshirt sophomore’s story, which is one of the best in college football.

It's not often that a player who never played varsity football as a quarterback becomes the FBS passing yardage leader two years into his college career.

Mestemaker is entering his third year of college football, which means he's eligible to be drafted by the NFL next April. But with three years of eligibility remaining, he doesn't have to go. This draft is poised to be loaded with serious quarterback talent including Oregon signal caller Dante Moore, Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr and Texas’ Arch Manning.

Scouts are doing their due diligence right now. Scouting has a long tail in the NFL. Decisions on who to draft won’t get made until a few days before the draft. But the hard work and the groundwork starts now. And scouts are as interested in a player's story as their arm talent.

The Ravens are an interesting team to show early interest. Baltimore has a long-term commitment to two-time MVP Lamar Jackson — on paper. There is a potential out in the contract after this season. The 2028 and 2029 years of the contract void automatically after the 2027 season.

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal in 2023. The deal could end after this season but voids after 2027. Baltimore could re-sign him, but it will be for more than the current deal. The Ravens’ backup are Joe Fagnano and Tyler Huntley. There isn’t a succession plan if the Ravens and Jackson part ways. When the deal voids in 2027 he will be 30 years old. He’ll have a market in free agency.

Baltimore could be seeking a long-term succession plan in case they either part ways with Jackson or he bolts in free agency. A quarterback like Mestemaker, who would be a far cheaper option earlier in his career, is worth examining. Other teams and scouts will show interest. But the Austin, Texas, product could land in far worse spots if he leaves school after this season.

Morris, of course, hopes his protégé sticks around a while.