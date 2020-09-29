Pokes in the NFL: Week Three

It was the third week of action in the NFL this past weekend and the group of former Cowboys. We'll start off with the latest game played and that's the now 3-0 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs dropped the Baltimore Ravens in the Monday Night Football showdown 34-20 and former Cowboy Tyreek Hill had a great game. He hauled in five receptions on six targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

As for Baltimore running back Justice Hill, he missed his third-straight week as he was inactive with a thigh injury.

The Chiefs play host to the New England Patriots this coming Sunday with a 3:25 p.m. CT kick on CBS. As for Baltimore, they travel to Washington for a showdown with the Football Team with a noon kick on CBS.

Next on the docket with have the Seattle Seahawks moving to 3-0 on the season after beating Dallas 38-31.

Running back Chris Carson led the way for the Seahawks on the ground as he rushed the ball 14 times for 64 yards and hauled in three passes for 12 yards. However, Carson left the game early after a dirty gator roll tackle by Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended Hill and said after the game that it wasn't a dirty tackle. I'm sure you've seen it by now, but if you haven't, I'll let you be the judge.

On the other side of the ball for Seattle, corner Tre Flowers had a decent game as he recorded five total tackles, four of which were solo stops and one pass break up. He also blocked a field goal.

The Seahawks travel to Miami this coming Sunday for a noon showdown on FOX.

Even though they played on Thursday, we'll skip the line and stick with the Dolphins and Emmanuel Ogbah. The Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-13 and Ogbah recorded two total tackles, 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

The Minnesota Vikings fell in a close one to Tennessee 31-30 on Sunday. Dan Bailey finished the game going 1-of-2 on field goals with a long of 41 and 3-of-3 on extra points.

However, things are a little hairy right now for the Vikings as Tennessee had eight players test positive for the coronavirus, forcing Minnesota to temporarily suspend all in-person activities.

Should everything turn out alright for the Vikings, they'll travel to Houston for a noon showdown on FOX.

The Cleveland Browns moved to 2-1 on the season as they beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday 34-20. Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor recorded two tackles, including one tackle for loss. Former Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green was moved to the active roster ahead of the game, but didn't record any stats.

The Browns travel to Dallas for a noon showdown on FOX.

The Steelers found a way to get past the Texans this past Sunday, 28-21, to move to 3-0 on the season. James Washington hauled in five passes on a seven targets for 36 yards.

I'm not sure if the Steelers will be playing this weekend as they're scheduled to travel to Nashville for a game against the Tennessee Titans. If it's played, it'll be a noon kick on CBS.